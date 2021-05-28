Bears’ Matt Nagy Refutes Strong Comments Made By His Position Coach

Perhaps Anthony Miller’s future with the Chicago Bears is more secure than we thought. First, some of the league’s top insiders, including Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, reported the fourth-year wide receiver was on the trade block. Then, his position coach called him out in a big way.

When he was asked about Miller on May 12, Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey made a point to suggest the team’s depth at the position meant Miller was no longer needed. “It’s not going to be a need-base, you know — we don’t need you,” Furrey said. “We’ve got guys that are going to be able to produce. You better be a pro, you better be on your details, you better do what we’re asking you to do.”

Miller hasn’t lived up to expectations over his first three years, and a ridiculous and costly ejection from the playoffs left many thinking he was on thin ice. Shortly after Furrey spoke, however, Bears head coach Matt Nagy made a point to correct the position coach publicly.

Nagy: ‘Mike & I Talked About That’

In a Q&A session with the media amid rookie minicamps, Nagy responded to a question that was centered on rookie wide receiver Dazz Newsome with this unsolicited bit about what Furrey had said about Miller:

I know the other day that there was something that was said in regards to coach Furrey with, ‘We don’t need you,’ you know, talking about the whole Anthony Miller thing. You know, Mike and I talked about that. That wasn’t Mike was trying to say (anything) about Anthony Miller. His message was about the depth that we have at that position. And that you know all of those guys, including Anthony Miller, that this is the most competition that we’ve had. And that goes with Dazz Newsome, man. Everybody that comes in for wide receiver, it’s going to be awesome to see the competition.

Considering Nagy went out of his way not only to mention, but to correct Furrey’s comments about Miller, it seems the former second round pick may be getting one last year in the Windy City to prove himself.

Nagy on Miller: He’s Been Doing ‘A Hell of a Job’

The Bears head coach also made sure to throw several compliments Miller’s way. “He’s super motivated to have a great offseason and training camp and control what he can control,” Nagy said about Miller. “But I know that that was kind of a big deal the other day and I just wanted to kind of try to clear that up and say that Anthony has been doing a hell of a job and he’s going to compete with the rest of these guys including Dazz Newsome.”

The Bears selected Newsome in the sixth round this year, and some have speculated he could replace Miller in the slot if the former Memphis product doesn’t step it up. Time will tell, but Miller himself seems to understand he’s about to be facing some stiff competition.

What’s life without a lil competition? 😁 pic.twitter.com/kZ4ghE9nUK — Anthony Miller (@AnthonyMiller_3) May 13, 2021

