Bears HC Matt Nagy Opens Door for Major QB Trade

Matt Nagy hears the rumblings. The head coach of the Chicago Bears knows his third-string quarterback, Nick Foles, has been the subject of trade rumors for what feels like forever, and he understands why.

“Absolutely,” Nagy said on July 31. “You’re talking about a Super Bowl MVP and a guy that’s started a lot of games. He’s had a really interesting career in so many ways that I just think he deserves that. I mean, anybody that’s had the career he has is somebody that’s always going to be — for all teams, as a third-string guy — teams are going to look at guys like him.”

Jets & Colts Top Teams Rumored to Be Fits for Foles

Much of the offseason trade talk surrounding Foles has centered around the New York Jets, who could use a veteran mentor to backup rookie Zach Wilson, and after the Indianapolis Colts lost Carson Wentz for an indefinite amount of time due to a foot injury, Foles’ connection to Frank Reich from their Super Bowl-winning days in Philly made the Colts another strong contender.

“I don’t talk to him about that, he doesn’t talk to me about it,” Nagy said about the trade talk surrounding Foles. “That’s out of our control. He’s worrying about doing everything he can to just be great for us, and that’s what I like about our relationship. He’s happy with where he’s at here, and he’s in a good place.”

Nagy also praised the veteran QB’s attitude after going from part-time starter last season to third-stringer this year behind Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields.

“I would say probably 95% of people in his situation would handle it completely opposite of the way he’s handled it,” Nagy said about Foles getting demoted. “And I have to give so much credit to him because he accepted it. He understood it. Was he happy about it? No. But he understood it. … Every rep he gets, he acts like he’s the first-string quarterback.”

Nagy Says Foles ‘In Best Shape Physically & Mentally’ of His Career

Does Foles still have a market? He certainly should. The Colts currently have Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, and they recently signed former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley — none of whom will scare any defenses. Will the Jets remain happy with Mike White and James Morgan behind Wilson with Foles still ready and waiting to fill a mentorship role on a QB-needy team? We’ll see.

For what it’s worth, Nagy says the early returns on Foles this season are good. “He told me that he’s in the best shape physically and mentally that he’s been in his career,” Nagy said, in reference to Foles. “Honestly, that was shocking to me because you never know where a guy’s gonna come into the summer or after the summer, and he’s done everything in his power, so it’s been really neat, and he’s been great for Justin and Andy.”

Good as he has been for the team’s quarterbacks room, the Bears don’t need Foles’ services this year the way they did last, so don’t be surprised if Chicago ships him out — if there’s an interested party, that is.

