Bears Showing Significant Interest in ‘Dream’ WR

With the NFL draft coming up, new general manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears are doing their due diligence when it comes to researching wide receivers.

Poles and company have made it known they plan to surround second-year quarterback Justin Fields with weapons, and considering Darnell Mooney and Dazz Newsome are the only wide receivers under contract for the 2022 season, adding more talent at wideout is of paramount importance. With the 2022 NFL scouting combine officially underway, it looks like the Bears may be eyeing one talented young receiver in particular.

As first reported on March 2 by Zack Pearson of CBS Sports’ Bear Report, the Bears have already met with North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson twice: once at the Senior Bowl and again at the combine.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

A Quick Look at Watson’s Stats & Draft Profile

Watson played at FCS standout North Dakota State from 2018-2021, appearing in 52 games. In a run-heavy offense, he tallied 108 catches for 2,140 yards (that’s a whopping 20.6 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns over four seasons. His numbers aren’t eye-popping — he had 43 catches for 801 yards and seven TDs his senior year — but he made the most of his opportunities in a Bison offense that had a ratio of 678 rushing attempts to just 257 attempted passes in 2021 alone.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound Watson is surprisingly fast for his size, and he promises to be a dominant red zone threat in the NFL. He also gets off the line of scrimmage incredibly well, as PFF’s Mike Renner noted:

the full rep pic.twitter.com/fRoSiG2c9q — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 4, 2022

Here’s what NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Watson’s skill set and how it translates to the NFL:

A receiver prospect with intriguing measurables and a strong belief in the team aspect of the game, Watson possesses an alluring combination of size and speed. He showed off improved route running and catch strength in 2021. He is much more gifted than his opposition was at NDSU and needs to prove he can elevate his game against bigger, faster players at the next level. He plays hard and fast but needs to add a few more pounds and learn to impose his frame on the coverage. He’s a field-stretching option requiring a linear route tree and projects as a capable WR3/4 with more work.

Watson is a projected third-round pick, and Chicago has selections in both Round 2 (No. 39) and Round 3 (No. 71), so it’s entirely possible he’ll be a target.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Watson Dubbed ‘Dream Target’ for Bears in Upcoming Draft

In his February 24 column for Bleacher Report, Alex Kay named a “dream draft target” for every NFL team, and for the Bears, he pegged Watson. Kay even suggested the Bears take Watson in the second round with their first overall pick. Is he worth going that high? He might be. He’s quite the playmaker and deep threat. Check out this compilation of his highlights shared by WDAY’s Dom Izzo:

Former #NDSU wide receiver Christian Watson hits the field for the NFL Combine this afternoon. This is just a snippet of what he did for the Bison. pic.twitter.com/fO8uYHLr8P — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) March 3, 2022

With free agent Allen Robinson likely out the door, the Bears could use a receiver of Watson’s talents. Is Chicago serious enough about the 22-year-old wideout to snag him in the second round? With the draft kicking off on April 28, we’ll know soon enough.

READ NEXT: ‘Major Deals’ Likely Coming for Bears in Free Agency: Report