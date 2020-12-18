Mitch Trubisky Sends Strong Message About His Future With Bears

Will Mitch Trubisky be back with the Chicago Bears in 2021? Based on his comments this week, he’s not entertaining any thoughts about himself in a Bears uniform in the near future. Trubisky had one of his more candid media sessions in recent memory on Wednesday, opening up about the changes he feels he has brought to the offense, while also sharing details about his communications with the current coaching staff.

The Bears are heading into a crucial divisional game against the Vikings that also has playoff implications for both teams. For Chicago, specifically, how it finishes the final three games of the season could go far in determining several things — including Trubisky’s future. When 670 The Score’s Chris Emma asked Trubisky whether he was motivated to try and earn a potential contract next year, particularly after getting his fifth-year option declined in Chicago, the Bears quarterback gave an eyebrow-raising answer.

Trubisky is Taking Things Game By Game…

The fourth-year quarterback responded to questions about his future with the team that drafted him second overall with both conviction and avoidance.

“Yeah, I think you’re always trying to go out there and put good plays on tape at the end of the day because that’s your legacy and at the end of the day, we’re out here living a dream and I want to make the most out of every single opportunity,” Trubisky said. “My complete focus is on the Minnesota Vikings and just taking this game — I’m not really thinking or planning anything beyond that at this point, and I know it’ll all work out, because you just work really hard for every opportunity and the hard work will pay off, just focus on staying in the moment, and whatever happens, happens.”

Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times then asked Trubisky whether he hoped to earn a chance to stay with the Bears next season, and Trubisky was both evasive and telling in his answer.

Trubisky Won’t Say He Wants to Play for Bears in 2021…

While he admitted he has thought about his future with the Bears, he refused to say he wanted to play for them beyond the remaining three games this year.

When asked directly if he’d like to earn an opportunity to return to Chicago next season, this was his reply: “Um, I’m trying to beat the Minnesota Vikings this weekend. That’s — I’ve thought about it, but thoughts come and go and right now, I know I just gotta stay focused on what’s about to happen this weekend. That’s just preparing every day for the Vikings.”

No one could blame Trubisky if he wanted a fresh start after this season. He was benched Week 3 — a move he admitted blindsided him — and he also noted that he had been suggesting certain offensive changes that had fallen on deaf ears until recently, after Matt Nagy stopped calling plays — things like involving Cole Kmet and David Montgomery more. “I was asking, I was always putting my input in, um, but you can’t change the past,” he said about offering his input into the offense he was running.

Trubisky has three more games to script his story in Chicago — and it promises to be a wild ride regardless of how it may end.

