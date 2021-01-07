Mitch Trubisky Gets Brutally Honest About Broken Trust With Matt Nagy

Since returning as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears Week 12, Mitch Trubisky has been more candid and open with the media than ever. The fourth-year quarterback has had arguably the most difficult season of his career, getting benched for the first time after a bad interception in the third quarter Week 3.

His replacement, Nick Foles, failed to propel the offense into any positive directions in his nine games, throwing 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading an offense that did not score more than 23 points once. Trubisky was then thrust back into the starting role, and he has unquestionably looked better under center than the immobile Foles did. He and the Bears have managed to overcome a six-game losing streak to get to 8-8, with a playoff opportunity awaiting them in New Orleans this weekend.

When speaking with the media Wednesday, Trubisky discussed his experiences and frustrations this season, and he also got incredibly detailed and honest about losing — and regaining — trust in his head coach.

Trubisky Discusses Repairing Trust With Coaches

When he was asked how he got to a place where he trusted his coaches again after being benched by them, Trubisky admitted that it was a process, and it didn’t happen right away:

I think for me it’s just always putting the team first, so regardless of how I was feeling, when given the opportunity to come back and help my team, I was going to do whatever it takes, so whether that means repairing relationships or trust with the coaches, or whatever was going on at the time … So just keeping the team first, keeping a positive mentality and just believing that I was getting better throughout the whole process even when things weren’t going my way necessarily, just keep working hard, showing my teammates who I am on a weekly basis and keeping that energy and that positivity has helped me, and always keeping the team first, it just makes things simple.

How long did it take Trubisky to get into the right mindset and feel more comfortable with the situation after his benching? “Couple days,” he said.

Trubisky on Matt Nagy: ‘He Has More Respect for My Opinion’ Now

Trubisky also revealed that while his relationship with his head coach is fine at present, it may have taken Matt Nagy actually listening to his input about the offense to propel things forward between them.

“It’s good. We have open communication and dialogue about what I think needs to happen within this offense, and I think he has more respect for my opinion about things that I feel comfortable with that I think will help this offense and help do what fits us and what our guys do best,” Trubisky said about Nagy, adding:

It’s just getting on the same page and having those conversations and communication and doing things that we both feel comfortable with, his background and what I think will fit. It’s been good. We’ve rebuilt the trust and it’s been positive and I think that’s been seen throughout the offense and what I think is most important is just my continuing relationship with him and the guys on the offense. Having that trust come back to life, I think you’re starting to see it more on the field in the execution and how we go out to practice every day and practice really hard for one another.

Trubisky and the Bears have their second playoff appearance in two years coming up against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints this weekend, so the trust between quarterback and head coach will be more important — and more on display — than ever.

You can watch his full interview below.

