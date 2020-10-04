Mitch Trubisky Trade Rumors: Bears Add Another QB, Twitter Reacts

It was one simple roster move. The Chicago Bears moved perennial practice squad quarterback Tyler Bray up to the 53-man roster the day before their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and Bears Twitter lost its collective mind.

The roster move, presumably a security measure now that Nick Foles has taken over at quarterback for Mitch Trubisky, sent fans and analysts alike into a frenzy wondering what it all meant.

But first, some context: in the Matt Nagy era, the Bears have never really rolled with three quarterbacks on the roster. The norm for Nagy has always been just two, and Bray specifically has only been activated when Trubisky has been injured in the past. Considering that every team must also report any injuries to their players on their final injury reports, it’s highly unlikely the Bears are dealing with any surprise ailments where Trubisky or Foles are concerned.

With more questions than answers swirling around, it didn’t take long for people to start posting their own theories, the most popular of which involved the Bears possibly trading Mitch Trubisky.

Twitter Thinks Bears Could Be Protecting Trubisky for Trade Purposes

While a few fans wondered if Trubisky’s benching soured his attitude (that’s highly unlikely to those who have seen how classy he has been through it all), many others jumped to conclusions and assumed the Bears may be deliberately keeping Trubisky off the field for another reason: they want to keep him healthy because he’s a more valuable trade asset that way.

Maybe to protect Trubisky if they’re working a trade for him? — Brandon Moore (@Moore_Brandon23) October 3, 2020

trade Trubisky. I think everyone wins with that move at this point — Biden 4 Prez 2020! (@bizwiz1980) October 3, 2020

If the #Bears trade Trubisky I’m going to turn on alerts for a lot of the truthers — Alec (@TreyBizzy) October 3, 2020

Boy I sure hope this is about a a Trubisky trade and not a Foles Injury. https://t.co/UTAVKRxBRm — Nate Flint (@Nate_Flint) October 3, 2020

Trubisky to the #Patriots… this seems like a potential trade could be happening https://t.co/zudKChblie — JJ LaPlante (@JJLaPlanteeee) October 3, 2020

Let’s be clear: it would shock just about every Bears insider if this happened. With Nick Foles leading the way now, Trubisky is needed more than ever as a backup. — especially during a pandemic. Considering Foles’ injury history, the Bears want a quarterback who is well-versed in Matt Nagy’s offense backing him up — and that’s Trubisky. His days may be numbered in Chicago, but that doesn’t mean he’s headed out the door already. The Bears still need him, which is why these trade rumors are so unfounded and puzzling.

No way you trade Trubisky right now. The backup QB spot has never been more important than in 2020. — Dave (@runbackdave) October 3, 2020

Mitch Trubisky Trade Value: What Could Bears Get?

Trubisky’s time in Chicago has not earned him many supporters, but in a league full of uncertainty, having healthy, athletic quarterbacks on your team’s roster is never a bad thing. If, by some miracle, Chicago did want to trade their former second overall pick, what could they get for him? The answer is: probably not much.

While there’s no way Trubisky would ever garner any first-round value — getting second and/or third-rounders for him also seems highly unlikely — but some fans and media members still had fun throwing out some possible player-to-player possibilities, including one Lions beat writer, who wants Detroit to trade franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford and a second round pick for Trubisky and gadget back Tarik Cohen.

Here’s a trade I’d like to see: Matthew Stafford and a second round pick for Mitchell Trubisky and Tarik Cohen. What do you think Lions fans? — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) October 2, 2020

Again, the Bears trading Trubisky would be an absolute shocker. But sometimes, all it takes is one semi-puzzling roster move to get the Twitter masses talking.

