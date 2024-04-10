Bears DE Montez Sweat Has 2-Word Message for Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat has some words of wisdom for soon-to-be rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.

In an April 9 appearance on Yote House Media’s Green Light With Chris Long, the veteran DE was asked if he had any advice for Williams, who is a presumed near-lock to be selected as Chicago’s next franchise quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.

Sweat’s response was pointed and simple. “Be yourself,” the veteran DE said, adding: “Don’t try to do it all overnight. And just stay humble.”

Sweat, who came to Chicago in 2023 after a mid-season trade with the Washington Commanders, is entering Year 6 in the NFL, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed in the league. In a telling interview with Long, Sweat had another piece of advice for Williams, along with a bold prediction about a certain rival team in the NFC North.

Montez Sweat to Caleb Williams: Lean on Your Playmakers

Montez Sweat’s advice to the #Bears’ possible future quarterback Caleb Williams: “Be yourself and just stay humble. Dont try to do it all by yourself. You’ve got a great group of guys around you.” (via: @greenlight) pic.twitter.com/pTcNwxpBXA — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) April 9, 2024

Sweat also encouraged Williams to lean strongly on the supporting cast the team has provided for the young QB.

“Don’t try to do it all by yourself, you got a great group of guys around you – I know you seen the pieces, Keenan Allen, [D’Andre] Swift from Philly — we got some guys,” Sweat said. “So just be humble and be yourself. He’s obviously a talented guy so I would just say don’t try to do it all in one night.”

During his Heisman-winning season in 2022, Williams completed 66.5% of his passes for 4,539 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions, also rushing for 10 scores. He followed that up in 2023 by finishing with a 68.6 completion percentage, throwing for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, five interceptions and 11 rushing TDs.

Williams had at least 9.0 yards per passing attempt in each of his three collegiate seasons and is expected to be a playmaker upon entering the NFL. The Bears, as Sweat noted, have done a great deal to set him up for success with the additions of Allen and Swift, among others.

Sweat was also asked what the mindset of the team is heading into the 2024 season and he says it’s not that complicated.

‘I’m not Losing to Green Bay This Year’

“Every year (the goal is) is to go win a Super Bowl,” Sweat said. “We want to win the division. That’s the goal.”

In order to win the NFC North, though, the Bears will need to get through the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Both the Lions and the Packers made the playoffs last year, while Chicago finished at the bottom of the division with a 7-10 mark.

Sweat finished with 57 total tackles (38 solo, 14 for loss), 12.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and four passes defensed in 17 games last season. He wasn’t part of the team when Chicago lost 38-20 to Green Bay Week 1, but he was there for the season finale. The Packers won, 17-9, and Sweat finished with three total tackles (one for loss).

“I’m not losing to Green Bay this year,” Sweat told Long. “I can’t do it. Can’t do it, man. We created a real rivalry over there. I got some guys, Keshawn [Banks], Preston [Smith] over there, Rashan Gary is a friend of mine, so we’re gonna get after it.”

The Packers have won 10 straight against the Bears, with Chicago’s last victory coming back in December 2018. There’s no doubt Chicago is due for a win, but wins have been scarce in that rivalry. We’ll see if the addition of Williams changes that.