Former Bears Head Coach Next In Line For Super Bowl Champs

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy appears to be Andy Reid’s eventual replacement in Kansas City. The Chiefs promoted Nagy to offensive coordinator following Eric Bieniemy’s departure to the Washington Commanders where he was hired to fill their open offensive coordinator position. Nagy has a longstanding relationship with current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The two have spent over a decade coaching together in Kansas City and previously in Philadelphia. This will be Nagy’s second stop in Kansas City where he was previously a quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator, and senior assistant. He spent five seasons with the Chiefs before taking the head job in Chicago in 2018.

A Warm Welcome Back

Following Nagy’s dismissal in Chicago after the 2021 season, Reid was excited to welcome him back to Kansas City. Upon re-hiring Nagy, Reid expressed his feelings to reporters,

“Yeah, I probably should add that in there. It’s great to have Matt [Nagy] back, I thought it was important that continuity that we’ve had between Eric [Bieniemy], the quarterback coach, the offensive staff so I thought that was important. Matt was the logical answer to that if he wanted to do that. I didn’t know where he’d be at after being a head coach, but he was fired up to do it and Eric was fired up, so I was like ‘Let’s go.’ We’ll roll it in there and we’ll take it from there.”

A Super Star Endorsement

There is no shortage of Nagy supporters in Kansas City. In 2018 When Nagy took the job in Chicago, Chiefs’ star quarterback Pat Mahomes spoke to Nagy’s impact in Kansas City to the Chicago-Sun Times,

“I think he relates to quarterbacks so well. Especially the young guys. He’s been through the process. He’s tried to make a career of his own as a quarterback then moved over to coaching. Just having someone that has been through that process and knows how to relate to the young guys and especially the quarterback position will help you really understand the offense and really understand what the defenses are trying to get.”

Mahomes has been one of Nagy’s biggest champions crediting him with his rapid development and adjustment to the pro game. Ahead of a week 16 matchup against the then Nagy-led Bears in 2019, the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback was nothing but complimentary of his former coach Mahomes told reporters,

“Obviously he was an awesome, awesome coach and he helped me out a ton, helping explain things to me as I was coming from a totally different offense to this one. He really helped me with just presenting it in different ways that I understood and was able to pick up so I could have success whenever I was in practice or in preseason games or the last game of the regular season. I mean he’s a great human being and a great coach and he really understands how to get the best out of his quarterback.”

Coming off a Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs looked well stocked to make another run at the title next season. With Nagy in the fold and Mahomes under contract until 2031, Kansas City looks to have a stranglehold on the AFC West for the foreseeable future.