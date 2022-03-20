Bears Named Top Trade Partner for Former 2nd Overall Pick

The Chicago Bears would very likely have zero interest in trading for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley with David Montgomery currently on roster — but one analyst seems to think it’s a possibility.

The Giants selected the former Penn State running back second overall in the 2018 NFL draft, but injury issues in recent seasons have made him the subject of trade rumors for months. After an impressive rookie campaign that saw him win Offensive Rookie of the Year and receive first-team All-Pro honors after rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 721 receiving yards and four scores through the air, Barkley has been unable to stay on the field for a full season.

A high-ankle sprain limited him to 13 games in 2019, and he tore his ACL playing against the Bears at Soldier Field Week 2 the following year. After recovering from his knee injury, six weeks into his 2021 season, another ankle injury forced him to miss four games.

The Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option for 2022, which is worth just over $7.2 million in guaranteed money. Considering this, he’ll be looking to negotiate a new deal in 2023 — but ESPN insider Dan Graziano thinks the Giants will be shopping Barkley soon in order to avoid negotiating another contract with him.

Giants Could Take a Midround Pick for Barkley, Graziano Says

Graziano noted on March 13 that he wouldn’t be surprised if contending teams with needs for rushers might be interested in sending a fourth- or fifth-round pick to New York in exchange for Barkley, who is still a dynamic playmaker when healthy.

“More and more, I’m getting the sense that Saquon Barkley won’t be on the Giants in 2022,” Graziano wrote. “The team is open to trading him, as GM Joe Schoen indicated at the combine. And while his $7.2 million salary isn’t the top target in New York’s cap-saving efforts, it would help. The Giants’ hope is that a contending team with a need for one more explosive player on offense (Buffalo or Arizona?) might offer a midround pick for Barkley.”

Spotrac has Barkley’s market value listed at $5.6 million per year, and unless he has an incredible 2022 campaign, his injury history will likely limit his value.

With Montgomery also heading into a contract year in 2023 and the Bears in desperate need of offensive weapons to surround second-year quarterback Justin Fields with, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report named Chicago a top “potential suitor” for Barkley, with the idea he could be a cheaper and potentially more dynamic piece on offense than Montgomery.

Montgomery’s Market Value is Much Higher Than Barkley’s

“Should Barkley be on the trade block at a reasonable price, there are a few teams that would make sense as potential suitors,” Knox wrote, before suggesting both the New York Jets along with the Bears:

“The New York Jets appear to have a solid starter in Michael Carter but need to upgrade the offensive talent around second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. The Chicago Bears are in a similar position with running back David Montgomery and quarterback Justin Fields,” he added.

Here’s the thing: Knox neglected to note that Montgomery’s production in recent seasons — along with his durability by comparison — have made him far more valuable that Barkley. Why would the Bears want to send a fourth- or fifth-rounder to New York when they already have Monty?

Spotrac has Montgomery’s value projected at $12.9 million a year, and it’ll be the decision of new GM Ryan Poles whether or not the fourth-year running back will be worth that much. But trading draft capital for an oft-injured running back? Not going to happen.

Montgomery Is Better for Bears Than Barkley

Montgomery missed four games last year with a knee injury, but other than that, he has been the epitome of durability in his three seasons in the Windy City. Montgomery, who turns 25 in June, has become a fan favorite in Chicago due to his tenacious tendencies on the field coupled with his team-first attitude. In 44 games and 35 starts with the Bears, he has racked up 2,808 yards on 714 carries (3.9 yards per rush) and 21 TDs while adding 121 receptions for 924 yards and three receiving scores.

By comparison, Barkley has played in 44 games over four seasons, netting 2,937 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and 19 TDs, while also accumulating 1,482 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.

The Bears don’t want to overpay Montgomery, but they also don’t want to cast him aside for a player who, while arguably more dynamic, is also a major injury risk. Barkley wouldn’t be helping Fields if he were injured and unable to play.

This time of year, trade rumors fly around like cicadas, and this is one to chuckle at if you’re Chicago.

