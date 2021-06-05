Bears Called Upon to Trade Nick Foles to QB-Needy Team

After more than a month of the Chicago Bears trying to figure out what to do with veteran quarterback Nick Foles, numerous members of the New York media are pleading for the Jets to get a trade done immediately.

The Jets have been spending the past two weeks of voluntary OTAs trying to figure the future of their quarterback position after trading away starter Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. While there is no question that Zach Wilson — the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft — is destined for the top job, Jets insiders who have been present for their open practices have depicted a hopeless backup situation behind him between 2020 fourth-rounder James Morgan and Mike White.

And that’s where Foles comes into play.

After watching the #Jets backup QBs they need to get Nick Foles on the roster today. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) June 4, 2021

The Jets may be the only team that could have some legit interest in the #Bears QB3. https://t.co/MSbkV4UIDs — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) June 4, 2021

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Bears Newsletter!

Bears & Jets Both Win in Foles Trade

Let’s face it; the Bears would be lucky to get anything for Foles at this point. The 32-year-old quarterback has constantly battled injuries throughout his career and has only played double-digit games twice during his nine regular seasons in the NFL. Even when Foles has been healthy, he has proved incapable of delivering consistently good performances.

Foles has also given the Bears some resistance on the trade front. According to NFL enterprise reporter Tyler Dunne, Chicago tried trading Foles back to Philadelphia, where he has spent five previous years; however, “Foles didn’t want to go, one source says, so the Eagles refused to trade for a QB who wouldn’t report.”

The Jets, however, could have a genuine purpose for a veteran mentor. Foles might not be starter material, but he can still be serviceable as a backup with experience in a number of offensive systems. And if Morgan and White are truly as bad as indicated, it might not take much for the Jets to talk themselves into sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to Chicago for Foles. After all, the Jets do have three picks in next year’s sixth round and a prized rookie quarterback to support.

Who Else Might Be Interested in Foles?

If the Jets refuse to hear the pleas of fans and insiders, the Bears may still have a few other teams interested in acquiring Foles to backup their current starter.

The Dallas Cowboys have been auditioning backup quarterbacks for the past few weeks but have failed to sign anyone noteworthy to backup Dak Prescott next season. Foles could be interested in teaming up with an old-school coach like Mike McCarthy who might better make use of his skill set.(or at least not refuse to report).

The Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals are also teams that stand to add better backups behind their young quarterbacks. The Bengals would have to turn to Brandon Allen as their starter in the season opener if Joe Burrow isn’t fully healed. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are limited to Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as their backups behind Kyler Murray. In both instances, Foles would be a better option with more experience and veteran knowledge to offer.