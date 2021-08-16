Bears Insider Has Ominous Warning About Latest Free Agent Signing

The Chicago Bears signed veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters, as his agent announced on August 14, but according to one recent report, the Bears may not be able to count on him for a full season.

The 39-year-old o-lineman has played in 213 NFL games over his 17 years in the league, making first-team All-Pro twice and second-team All-Pro four times — but he has played more than 16 games in a season just once in the last four years — and considering an additional game has been added to the roster this year, his durability issues are concerning.

When asked on August 14 if Peters was coming to the Windy City to be a backup, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said: “No. I think he’s coming in here to compete to be the left tackle. So that’s what — it’s open, man. It’s competition. … He understands our situation, we understand his situation.”

But according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the odds of the cagey vet making it through the 17-game regular season aren’t great.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Bears Have Swiss Cheese O-Line At Present

Initially, the Bears had planned on second-round draft pick Teven Jenkins competing for the starting left tackle position, but a back issue has kept the rookie sidelined all summer and through the first preseason game. His status is as unclear as it gets.

Free agent acquisition Elijah Wilkinson, who has has been filling in for Jenkins, won’t cut it as a full-time starter, particularly after a shaky performance in the first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. Enter Peters, who Chicago inked shortly after the first preseason game was over.

Peters, who tore the ACL and MCL ligaments in his right knee in 2017, also saw his 2020 season limited to eight games by a toe injury. It’s those recent injuries paired with his age that has some around the league questioning his durability in a big way.

With right tackle Germain Ifedi still on the physically-unable-to-perform list, right guard James Daniels out with a quad injury, rookie tackle Larry Borom still in concussion protocol and Jenkins sidelined indefinitely, the last thing the Bears need is another o-lineman with durability issues.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Biggs’ Sources Didn’t Have Promising Things to Say About Peters’ Durability

Here’s what Biggs said one pro scout told him about Peters after Chicago’s preseason win over the Dolphins:

“No chance he plays 17 games. He doesn’t have much left in the tank at this point but he was a freak of nature earlier in his career. An absolute freak. He’s probably a low, low-end starter at this point at left tackle. He just gets beat too often. But Peters can probably be a bridge for them. What he does is he buys them some more time to figure out what they’re going to do there or what’s happening with the young guy they have. He’s still really strong and wide, but what’s declined is his recovery and his agility. So athletic guys can work him on the edge and give him problems that he didn’t have when he was younger. He’s still very powerful, very strong, so he can help in the running game.”

One NFL general manager also said this to Biggs in a text message: “There are just no O-linemen out there right now. Don’t know where he’s at physically right now, but if the last few seasons are an indicator, he’ll probably struggle to hold up for the long haul.”

That said, he seems to be the plan at left tackle, at least to start the season.

“Peters would not have agreed to sign with the Bears unless he knew he was going to be the Week 1 starter” Biggs added. “I know this: When Peters arrives, he will be the only player on the roster who has started a regular-season game at left tackle.”

Hopefully, he holds up long enough for Jenkins to return. In the meantime, Peters should be a solid mentor and is still better than anyone else on the team’s roster at the left tackle position.

READ NEXT: Bears Coach Reveals Key Defensive Starter Suffered New Injury in Preseason