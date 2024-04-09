Bears Closely Monitoring ‘Eye-Popping’ Lineman as Possible Round 3 Option

The Chicago Bears have a lone pick in Round 3 of the draft this year, and there may be one player the team is seriously considering snagging in that range.

Chicago already hosted former Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie for a top 30 visit in March. Now, the team sent offensive line coach Chris Morgan to Amegadjie’s Pro Day on April 3, as reported by Bears Talk’s Bryan Perez and uStadium.

The 6-foot-5, 318-pound Amegadjie played 919 snaps at left tackle for Yale over the last three years. He also played 669 snaps at left guard in 2021 (numbers via PFF). In 860 pass block snaps over that span, he allowed a lone sack (that was back in 2021), five quarterback hits and 20 hurries.

Amegadjie’s massive wingspan (85.5 inches) and his arm length (just over 36 inches) make him an intriguing option for the Bears in the third round — if he doesn’t get taken sooner, that is.

Bears Could Draft OL Kiran Amegadjie to Compete With Braxton Jones

#Bears OL coach is on site at Yale pro day to get a look at Kiran Amegadjie, per source. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) April 3, 2024

Amegadjie’s 2023 campaign was cut short after he had surgery to repair a season-ending quadriceps injury. “Once he’s healthy, I think he can walk into an NFL building and compete for a job,” Yale offensive line coach Stefon Wheeler told The Athletic. “He’s a tackle in the long-term, but if someone needs a guard right way, he can do that with no issue.”

The Bears must have liked what they saw from Amegadjie on his top 30 visit, as they’re still eyeing him closely. Pro Football Network has Amegadjie ranked as a top 75 prospect, and NFL.com’s projections have the offensive lineman getting taken in Round 3.

If the Bears do select Amegadjie, expect him to compete with incumbent LT Braxton Jones for the starting job. In 11 games and 421 pass block snaps played last year, Jones gave up two sacks, two QB hits and 28 hurries. Jones has been better than serviceable, but if the Bears can upgrade at the position, they will.

What the Draft Experts & Analysts Are Saying

Some draft analysts believe adding to the O-line will be the best thing for Chicago’s likely top overall pick quarterback, Caleb Williams.

“The Bears recently hosted Amegadjie on an in-person pre-draft visit, sources confirmed,” Justin Melo of The Draft Network wrote on April 9. “Drafting Amegadjie to compete with Jones throughout training camp would improve Williams’ overall environment.”

Others believe Amegadjie has all the traits to eventually become a solid starter at left tackle in the NFL.

“With a rare blend of athletic traits and eye-popping length, it might be a mistake to bet against the high number of boxes Amegadjie checks. His hand usage is a work in progress, and he hasn’t learned to consistently get into blocks with proper footwork and body control, but both issues are coachable and likely to be corrected,” NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote, adding:

“Provided he improves his punch-timing and placement, his ability to keep rushers at the end of his length could become a big advantage. Amegadjie already possesses impressive explosiveness as a drive blocker and could become a quality NFL starter once his tutelage is complete.”

With just four picks in the upcoming draft, the Bears have to be judicious with their selections. Adding a player with Amegadjie’s potential would be a solid use of their Round 3 pick. We’ll see what happens.