Bears Veteran OL Could Be Trade Chip, Insider Says

Larry Borom has been with the Chicago Bears for the last three years, but he may find himself on a different team at the start of the 2024 regular season.

In his April 17 Q&A column, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, who is one of the most knowledgeable insiders covering the Bears, was asked specifically about Borom and his future in the Windy City. His response was telling.

“It could become crowded if the Bears draft a tackle. If Borom doesn’t figure in the team’s plans, the best-case scenario would be finding a trade partner,” Biggs wrote.

“His salary might make that a little challenging, but if another team likes him, Borom has ample experience with 39 games played and 23 starts. Maybe the Bears could flip him for a late-round pick or involve him in some type of pick swap.”

A Closer Look at Bears OL Larry Borom’s Salary, Trade Value

A fifth-round pick out of Missouri for Chicago in 2021, Borom has played in 39 games and started 23 over his three seasons with the team. He was a selection of erstwhile general manager Ryan Pace, though, and current GM Ryan Poles isn’t as attached to him.

Borom being on the field as much as he has been over the last three years has resulted in a $2 million pay increase for the 2024 season, which Biggs believes could influence whether Chicago keeps him or not.

“Borom got enough playing time in his first three seasons to hit the escalator in his rookie contract that boosts his base salary to $3.116 million, and that might be more than the Bears want to pay him, especially when you consider they signed Jake Curhan for $1.055 million on a one-year deal,” Biggs noted, adding:

“Curhan will have to win the job as the swing offensive tackle, and who knows what that competition looks like right now.”

Borom and Curhan aren’t the only noteworthy options at swing tackle for Chicago, however.

A Look at the Bears’ Current Swing Tackle Options

In addition to Curhan and Borom, the Bears also signed veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor, who should also compete for the starting swing tackle position. Pryor, 29, has played in 75 games over his five seasons in the NFL, starting 24. He’s familiar with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, as the two were with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 season.

Curhan also has ties to the Bears’ staff after playing with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in Seattle.

That could leave Borom as the odd man out. Still, considering his experience and ability to play multiple positions on the line, Borom may stick around, at least for the 2024 season. Beyond that, his future with the team is probably non-existent.

The 25-year-old offensive lineman has played 1,012 snaps at right tackle, 493 snaps at left tackle and over 60 snaps at both guard positions combined (stats via PFF). That versatility should serve him well, whether he says in Chicago or lands elsewhere.

“Borom also has the flexibility to play inside at guard. But he’d be a guy to keep an eye on in training camp, and if he performs well, the salary wouldn’t make keeping him prohibitive,” Biggs added.