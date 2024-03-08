Insider Details Conflicts Within Bears Organization About Justin Fields

The decision the Chicago Bears are about to make at the quarterback position is set to shape not just the future of the franchise, but the entire 2024 NFL draft.

Nearly every analyst and insider associated with the team has them trading quarterback Justin Fields and using the top pick in the draft to select Caleb Williams as his replacement. But according to top league insider Adam Schefter, some members of the organization don’t want Fields to be traded.

“I think there are people within that organization that would like to see him stay there,” Schefter said about Fields on “NFL Live” on March 6. “Which is just one more little wrench to throw in there. A lot going on with Justin Fields. It should be sorted out here in the next week.”

What Do Adam Schefter’s Comments About Bears Organization & Justin Fields Mean?

Schefter’s comments could be and likely are a smokescreen released by someone within the organization to make other teams believe the Bears are struggling more with this decision than they actually are. Few dispute that Williams is the draft’s top prospect, and it’s highly unlikely the Bears are going to pass up a QB for the second straight year after rolling with Fields in 2023.

Schefter could also be referring to some of the players who have come out and endorsed Fields over Williams publicly. Wide receiver DJ Moore and cornerback Jaylon Johnson are two of several Chicago players who have thrown their support behind Fields.

Or, there could be members of the Bears’ brass, such as team President Kevin Warren, who still want Fields to be the team’s QB1. Warren had some strong words of support for Fields in February.

“I’m a supporter of Justin because I got a chance to work with him when I was a commissioner of the Big Ten Conference,” Warren told WGN News. “He is incredibly talented. He is smart. … I just think every year he’s going to continually get better. So, I’m glad he’s on the Chicago Bears.”

What Bears’ GM Ryan Poles Has Said About the QB Situation

While Bears general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t revealed what the team plans to do at quarterback, it seems pretty clear Williams is going to be the team’s next signal-caller.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to make the best decision that we can for the Chicago Bears,” Poles said on February 27. “It will not be based on fear of what could happen with this and what could happen with that. We’re going to put our information together and make the best decision.”

Poles was also asked if he had any worries about telling a pro-Fields locker room there would be a change at the QB position.

“I have faith in our ability to communicate with our guys,” Poles said in response. “When we do that, I think they’ll know that it’s in the best interest of the team. I think as we’ve moved along here, the trust factor is there that they are good hands with however we decide to move forward.”

We’ll know soon enough how loudly the pro-Fields voices are within the Bears franchise. Right now, though, it’s all smoke and speculation.