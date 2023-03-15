Bears Sign Ex-Panthers Starting QB as Justin Fields’ New Backup

The Chicago Bears have found a new backup option for starting quarterback Justin Fields as they continue building their roster for the 2023 season.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bears are signing former Carolina Panthers quarterback PJ Walker for 2023 after the Panthers declined to place a restricted free agent tender on him at the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15. The 28-year-old quarterback spent the past three seasons with the Panthers, playing in 15 games and making seven starts with a 4-3 record.

Walker has a pre-built connection with new Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore, who played with Walker over the past three seasons in Carolina and hauled in a play-of-the-year worthy touchdown pass from him near the end of regulation in Week 8’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The play in question saw Walker scramble from the pocket, keep his poise and heave a 62-yard bomb downfield directly into Moore’s hands as he breached the end zone with seconds left on the clock.

Unfortunately, the excitement got to Moore and he took off his helmet, which resulted in a penalty that pushed back the extra-point try back and ended with a miss. Still, the connection is noteworthy given Walker will be working with Moore again in Chicago.

The Bears will have three quarterbacks on their roster again once they officially announce Walker’s signing. Chicago also has Fields in place as their 2023 starter and veteran Trevor Siemian as a backup contender, but it seems likely that Walker’s arrival could push Siemian out of town in the near future — for more reasons than one.