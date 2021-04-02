Bears RB David Montgomery’s Insane Workouts Address Major Team Issue

Offensive line or no offensive line, David Montgomery is preparing for it. The third-year running back for the Chicago Bears had a promising finish to his sophomore season last year, and he’s looking to make year three his best one yet.

In his last six regular-season games in 2020, Montgomery had 116 carries for 598 yards to go with seven touchdowns, and he finished his 2020 campaign with 247 carries for 1,070 yards (that’s 4.3 yards per carry) and eight scores. Montgomery also saw progress as a receiver, notching career-highs in catches (54), yards (438) and receiving touchdowns (two).

Trainer Shares Videos of Latest Montgomery Workouts

Now, heading into year three, the Bears running back is incorporating ways to literally run around a porous offensive line into his workouts. The Bears’ o-line wasn’t awful — it was ranked 20th overall by PFF last season — but injuries and inconsistent play marred the unit.

In the latest videos shared by trainer Rischad Whitfield, who has been dubbed “The Footwork King” — and for good reason — Montgomery is looking more fierce than ever, and he also looking pretty adept at maneuvering between big bodies.

Get a gander at the latest clips shared by Whitfield on Instagram:

Whitfield described the scenario Montgomery was practicing in his caption: “David immediately recognizes that his OL didn’t have leverage to the outside & inside. David has to either pick ‘n’ slide, getting his pad level skinny or make quick precise cuts in a chaotic area on the field.”

Based on these short clips, it’s clear Montgomery is working on how to find holes and maximize his opportunities while also improving his footwork. The Bears running back also worked with Whitfield last offseason, and his game looked markedly better as a result.

Montgomery Credited His Offensive Line After Second Half Boost Last Season

When his numbers soared after Chicago’s bye week last year, the 23-year-old running back was the first one to credit his o-linemen.

“When it gets hard you really have to focus in on the guys next to you, focus on that play. At the end of the day if you give 110% and whoever goes out there and wants it more will have it. That’s what it’s been. We’ve been fighting each other through the good, the bad and the indifferent,” Montgomery said about the team’s struggles last season, adding:

“The guys up front are doing a hell of a job. They have been doing a hell of a job for a long time and I appreciate those guys. Me being able to get in a rhythm is not up to me it’s up to those guys up front and they always do that for me.”

It’s clear the Bears have found a bright young star in the running back, who seems to have a positive effect on everyone he encounters. If he can stay healthy, the sky should be the limit for Montgomery in season three.

