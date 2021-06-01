Bears Hosting Durable Veteran & Potential Starter: Report

It seems Ryan Pace is quite serious about improving the Chicago Bears’ offensive line. The Bears are bringing in veteran right tackle Morgan Moses for a workout scheduled for June 2, per top NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Former WFT OT Morgan Moses is scheduled to visit the Bears on Wednesday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2021

A former third-round pick out of Virginia for the Washington Football Team in 2014 (66th overall), Moses has started all 16 games for Washington in each of the last six seasons. The only season he didn’t start every game was his rookie year, when he was placed on injured reserve after a listfranc injury. He played in playing in eight games that year, starting one.

If Signed, Would Moses Start Over Germain Ifedi?

As it stands, the Bears offensive line remains a bit of a mystery in terms of where players will line up. Much will hinge on whether Sam Mustipher or Cody Whitehair plays center. If Mustipher gets the nod, Whitehair will likely slide over to right guard. If Chicago winds up signing Moses, the odds are strong he’ll beat out Germain Ifedi for the starting job at right tackle, which is becoming a stacked position for the Bears with Ifedi and rookie fifth-round draft pick Larry Borom, who is also expected to compete at the position.

“There’s going to be competition, as Germain knows,” Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo said last month. “There’s always competition every year. But he’ll line up there (at right tackle) to begin with, just like he’s lined up there for the last (six games). He lined up there for Seattle for three years and they were a pretty good football team, so Germain’s going to get the chance to line up there.”

For what it’s worth, the Bears also seem pretty high on Borom. “G’s going to get pissed at me, but (Borom’s) a powerful guy,” Castillo added. “He’s a big man who’s athletic, who played good competition. We’re excited. We’re going to put him over there behind Germain and let him compete with Germain.”

Moses Brings Solid Run-Blocking Skills to the Fray

The Bears released veteran o-linemen Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby Massie to free up cap space this offseason, so an experienced player like Moses would be a solid addition to a young group that includes Borom and fellow rookie Teven Jenkins. Moses played 1,065 snaps (688 pass block, 377 run block) for Washington in 2020, and he earned an overall grade of 80.6 from Pro Football Focus. His pass blocking grade was 70.8, which is middle of the road, but his run blocking grade was excellent.

Moses earned an 85.9 mark from PFF while blocking on running plays last year, which has to be attractive to Chicago on the heels of David Montgomery’s breakout 1,070 yard, eight touchdown season.

Whether the Bears land Moses or not depends largely on the interest of other teams. According to insider Ian Rapoport, Moses has also met with the New York Jets, and “could end up taking more visits.” If he does land in the Windy City, however, he’ll be a solid addition to the team’s offensive line. Stay tuned.

Former Washington Football Team OT Morgan Moses, who is visiting the #Bears today, visited the #Jets last week, source said. He could end up taking more visits. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 1, 2021

