Bears Veteran Pitched as Possible Addition to NFC Powerhouse

The Chicago Bears signed veteran offensive lineman Riley Reiff to a one-year contract worth up to $12.5 million this offseason, and at the time of his signing, it was assumed he would take over a starting spot at either right or left tackle.

That didn’t happen, as rookie Braxton Jones emerged at LT, while second-year lineman Larry Borom won the starting right tackle job. The Bears also added 2021 first-round OL Alex Leatherwood after the Las Vegas Raiders waived him, and veteran Michael Schofield III is also waiting in the wings as O-line depth.

Per Over the Cap, Reiff’s contract is largely incentive-based. The 11-year vet’s deal has $3 million in guaranteed money and he’ll get another $4.5 million if he is on the field for 10% of the team’s offensive snaps. So far through five games, Reiff has played just one snap on offense for Chicago, and 16 snaps on special teams.

A durable vet, he started 12 games for the Cincinnati Bengals last year, and considering several teams have already developed significant issues on their respective O-lines, Reiff has been floated as an option for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Riley Reiff Pitched as Trade Option for Struggling L.A. Rams

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report pointed at the Rams as a trade possibility for Reiff.

“The (Rams) offensive line rarely holds up long enough for anything to develop downfield, and the run game is non-existent as evidenced by its 2.5 yards per carry in a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys,” Ballentine wrote on October 10. “According to PFF, the offensive line surrendered pressure on 52.2 percent of the pass-blocking snaps. The Rams are no strangers to getting aggressive in the trade market, and they’ll need to do it again to remain relevant after a 2-3 start.”

The Rams have allowed 21 sacks over their first five games, which is tied for the league lead. Reiff has appeared in 151 games (139 starts), never missing more than five games in any of his 11 NFL seasons. He could be of help to a Rams team struggling to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford upright.

“A deal for a veteran such as Riley Reiff, who isn’t getting much run in Chicago despite starting 12 games for the Bengals last season, would potentially be an upgrade at left tackle,” Ballentine wrote, adding: “Joseph Noteboom has conceded five sacks already this season.”

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus also pegged Reiff as a likely trade candidate, so he’s definitely a name to watch heading into the November 1 trade deadline.

Bears Getting OL Alex Leatherwood Back

Leatherwood returned to practice on October 12 after a bout with mononucleosis, spending the last four weeks on the reserve/non-football illness (NFI) list, which he’ll be off soon. His return to the active roster is coming, as his 21-day window to return is now officially open.

#Bears OL Alex Leatherwood returned to practice Wednesday after missing about a month. He remains on the non-football illness list but likely will return to the active roster soon. pic.twitter.com/qtBDqOytwL — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 12, 2022

When Leatherwood is back on Chicago’s 53-man roster, it’s entirely plausible Bears general manager Ryan Poles will choose youth over experience — something he has done on the line already — and give Leatherwood an opportunity if and when it arises.

Leatherwood struggled as a rookie last year, allowing 65 pressures, 8.0 sacks and 17 QB hits in 847 snaps at right guard and 257 snaps at RT (numbers via PFF). Still, he’s young, and the Bears picked up the remainder of his $6 million rookie contract, so they’ll likely want to see what they have in him. Poles may also find netting a pick in return for a player like Reiff attractive, so it’s something to monitor in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.