Bears Legend Has Sobering Reminder for Robert Quinn After Record-Breaking Sack

Robert Quinn made his way into the Chicago Bears’ record books in the team’s 29-3 Week 17 win over the New York Giants.

Quinn surpassed Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent as the all-time franchise leader in sacks when he notched his league-leading 18th sack of the season, breaking Dent’s record of 17.5 set back in 1984.

“I was just trying to get off on the ball as fast as I can, like any pass rusher wants to,” Quinn said about the record-breaking sack on Giants quarterback Mike Glennon. “I had that one good jump and I knew I had the corner. The quarterback was still there, the secondary had their man, the guys held up and I was able to make history. Of course, thank you to everyone on defense that was out there with me to allow that to happen.”

The 31-year-old linebacker also revealed he spoke to Dent before the game — and the Bears Hall of Fame pass rusher had a sobering and hilarious reminder for him.

Quinn: ‘It’s An Honor’

After netting just two sacks all of last season, few saw this kind of resurgence coming from Quinn, who also has 42 total pressures and 23 hurries in 14 games. His 18.0 sacks lead the NFL with one game left on the Week 17 slate, and he just broke a record that has stood for 37 years.

“It’s an honor,” Quinn said about breaking Dent’s record. “A Hall of Famer, Richard Dent. To take the record, it’s an honor.”

Quinn also shared some details of a conversation he had with Dent, who was the MVP of Chicago’s lone Super Bowl victory back in 1985.

“We talked for a little bit, just small talk, talking a little football,” Quinn revealed, noting Dent also threw a hilarious and unsubtle reminder into the conversation.

“I think it was quite funny — he said he had 17.5 and only started 10 games, so he let me know the company I was in. He threw that comment out there and that one kinda stuck with me. But, you look up his career and no matter if he started 16 or 10 games, his career holds up on its own. That’s why he’s in the Hall of Fame, of course.”

Quinn also noted Dent was happy for him — to an extent.

“Does anybody want their records broken? I think he was excited, but not really, you know?”

Matt Nagy Called a Timeout Mid-Game to Let Quinn Enjoy Moment

Quinn had to wait until the fourth quarter to get the record-breaking sack, and when it finally happened, Bears head coach Matt Nagy called a timeout so Quinn could bask in the moment while also hearing the hometown crowd at Soldier Field shower the veteran LB with cheers.

“I was trying to figure out what was going on: ‘Why did we stop?'” Quinn said in reference to the timeout. “For them to do that, I don’t know, I guess it just shows a little respect. It’s an honor for them to even do that. To break that record, as you can see, I’m at a loss for words. But it’s been a while. I’m just doing my job. I’m out there with my brothers and just doing what I can to make the most of our opportunities.”

“It just pays respect from all of us, as coaches and players to him, how much we appreciate him,” Nagy said. “It’s important for young players on this team to see somebody at his age practice the way he practices.”

“I just have to make sure I keep building my resume the right way,” Quinn added. “At the end of the day, I just keep doing my job.”





