What Roquan Smith’s Big Decision Means for Bears, His Future

He’s back.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith decided on Saturday, August 20, to end his hold-in and return to the team, anding a stalemate as the All-Pro linebacker enters the final year of his contract.

Smith announced his decision to return after participating in individual drills during that day’s practice, something he had not done since the beginning of training camp, in late July.

The 25-year-old will, according to NFL Network, be a full-go in practice the rest of this camp and play out the final year on his deal, this season.

On August 9, Smith formally requested a trade, however, it was always going to be unlikely that a deal would come to fruition, especially because teams would need to not only part with a high draft pick to acquire Smith from the Bears, but also have the cap space absorb a new contract that could exceed $25 million per season.

“He doesn’t help a team get any closer to winning a Super Bowl,” a high-profile agent familiar with the linebacker market told Heavy, on August 12.

The Bears are several pieces away from being reasonably considered contenders, but the roster is significantly stronger as long as Smith is on it, which he will officially be when the regular season kicks off next month.

Where do Roquan Smith and the Bears go from here?

Whether the Bears and Smith can reach a long-term accord remains to be seen, but, it is not encouraging that the two sides were not able to agree on a long-term extension prior to him returning to action.

However, the Bears have the resources to keep Smith in the Windy City and the heart of Chicago’s defense. Next season, Chicago currently has a league-high $90.96 million in cap space.

But, given the Bears’ extensive issues along the offensive line, uncertainty at wide receiver around young quarterback Justin Fields, and other holes on the roster, making Smith one of the highest-paid players at the position might not be a top priority.

Besides, Smith likely hurts his chances of securing a long-term deal either during this season or next offseason by not having an agent negotiating on his behalf.

It also doesn’t sound as though Smith plans to hire an agent anytime soon, either.

“Times are changing and I feel like players want to be at the table to have full transparency.” Smith told reporters, after returning to practice.

Re Roquan Smith/Lamar Jackson: from team perspective, I learned that negotiating directly with player is emotional.

Contract negotiations are about human value; they can be raw, telling someone they're not worth what they think they are.

I learned the value of agents as buffers. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 16, 2022

For Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ part, it sure sounds like if a new contract is in the best interest of the team, Chicago will aim to keep Smith around for the long-term.