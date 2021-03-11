Russell Wilson Sets Bears Twitter on Fire With Latest Tweet

It has been a wild and eventful week for fans and analysts of the Chicago Bears, and as long as the rumors surrounding Russell Wilson’s disconnect with the Seattle Seahawks continue, so will the craziness and drama. The latest hype stirred up, baked and served on social media involved random Tweets, changing betting odds and a Bible passage Tweet courtesy of Wilson that Bears Twitter couldn’t help but read a tad too much into.

Wednesday evening, SportsTalkATL.com kicked things off by Tweeting the following:

Betting outlets in Vegas have removed Russell Wilson trade destinations as a prop bet and the Bears Super Bowl odds just went way up 🧐 — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) March 11, 2021

Naturally, Bears fans and analysts alike had more than a few thoughts about what it could all mean.

Bears Twitter Goes Wild Over Betting Rumors, Wilson Tweet

After seeing that possible trade destinations for Wilson had been taken down by multiple betting outlets in Las Vegas and that the Bears’ odds to win the next Super Bowl also just went up, Bears Twitter went wild, particularly after analyst and insider Josina Anderson’s Tweets:

I still feel the #Bears have to find a way to make something happen at QB. There's too much pressure on things going better in the 2021 season for that front office to stand pat. Maybe Nick Foles (who has won more or as many SB as some QBs out there who want to move) can be pkgd. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2021

The response to Anderson was swift, with many Bears hanging onto her words, searching for meaning:

Bears fans when somebody says “Welp.” pic.twitter.com/XqcweNxUb4 — Money Santos 💰 (@nooffenseszn) March 11, 2021

Imagine having the power to simply Tweet "Welp…" and have all of #Bears Twitter like pic.twitter.com/sf7BuruDCK — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) March 11, 2021

So all it took was one “welp” tweet for Twitter to lose their minds tonight with Russell Wilson. — Bear Report (@BearReport) March 11, 2021

Russell Welpson, apparently. — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 11, 2021

Then, Thursday morning, Wilson Tweeted a Bible verse, which is nothing out of the ordinary for him. Still, considering the previous day’s events, Bears fans went into hyperdrive when they saw that the scripture in the 32-year-old quarterback’s Tweet contained the phrase: “The old has gone, the new is here!”

“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

2 Corinthians 5:17 NIV#BVD — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 11, 2021

The Tweet came at a time when Bears fans and analysts were already up in a tizzy — and regardless of Wilson’s intent, it set Bears Twitter off:

Ex-Bears WR Brandon Marshall: Wilson Can Learn Something From James Harden

Former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on First Things First this week, and he had an interesting thought about the Wilson-to-the-Bears scenario.

“Russell Wilson can do what James Harden did,” Marshall said. “What James Harden did, and I talked to one of his advisors a couple months ago, he went to the team and if you trade for me and Kyrie is in the deal for me, then it’s a no deal.”

Would the Bears become instant Super Bowl contenders if they traded for Russell Wilson? "Russ can do what James Harden did — said if you trade for me & Kyrie is in it, no deal. Russ can put on his GM hat & do that with Khalil Mack." — @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/o3lZfiDckB — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 8, 2021

Marshall isn’t wrong — a good deal does depend on Wilson and what he ultimately wants. If he’s truly done in Seattle, or if he and the team can’t get back on the same page, the eight-time Pro Bowler could very well control the narrative and have a huge say if he were shipped off to the Windy City — including having a say in who stays and who goes via trade.

But what are the odds of that actually happening? I’ll tell you on thing — they’re not getting smaller, particularly after the Cowboys — one of four teams Wilson’s agent said his client would approve a trade to — re-signed Dak Prescott this week.

The Seahawks also caused a stir when they recently sent a letter that included zero mention of Wilson to their season-ticket holders, and a growing number of national and Seattle-based writers and analysts are becoming increasingly open-minded about the possibility Wilson might actually be traded.

ICYMI @RealMikeRob provided his thoughts on Russell Wilson & the Seahawks a couple of days ago on @NFLTotalAccess https://t.co/7uy3n0x5OQ — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 11, 2021

I'll admit I'm a little more worried that the Seahawks will actually trade Wilson than I was last month. And if they do, it's surely a point of no return for John and Pete. I said last year if the Adams trade backfired it could cost them their jobs. Well trading Russ… — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 11, 2021

Not right now but I’m not ruling out eventually — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2021

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich of Fox Sports also revealed that one bookmaker told him this: “I’ve done a full 180. I’m all aboard the Russ to Chicago hype train.” He’s not alone. It’s a train that seems to be gaining more passengers by the minute.

We saw sportsbooks take down Russell Wilson "next team" betting odds yesterday. Books also shortened the Bears future odds to win the division, conference and title. One bookmaker just told me: "I’ve done a full 180. I’m all aboard the Russ to Chicago hype train." Oh snap. — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) March 11, 2021

