Russell Wilson Sets Bears Twitter on Fire With Latest Tweet

Getty Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

It has been a wild and eventful week for fans and analysts of the Chicago Bears, and as long as the rumors surrounding Russell Wilson’s disconnect with the Seattle Seahawks continue, so will the craziness and drama. The latest hype stirred up, baked and served on social media involved random Tweets, changing betting odds and a Bible passage Tweet courtesy of Wilson that Bears Twitter couldn’t help but read a tad too much into.

Wednesday evening, SportsTalkATL.com kicked things off by Tweeting the following:

Naturally, Bears fans and analysts alike had more than a few thoughts about what it could all mean.

Bears Twitter Goes Wild Over Betting Rumors, Wilson Tweet

After seeing that possible trade destinations for Wilson had been taken down by multiple betting outlets in Las Vegas and that the Bears’ odds to win the next Super Bowl also just went up, Bears Twitter went wild, particularly after analyst and insider Josina Anderson’s Tweets:

The response to Anderson was swift, with many Bears hanging onto her words, searching for meaning:

Then, Thursday morning, Wilson Tweeted a Bible verse, which is nothing out of the ordinary for him. Still, considering the previous day’s events, Bears fans went into hyperdrive when they saw that the scripture in the 32-year-old quarterback’s Tweet contained the phrase: “The old has gone, the new is here!”

The Tweet came at a time when Bears fans and analysts were already up in a tizzy — and regardless of Wilson’s intent, it set Bears Twitter off:

Ex-Bears WR Brandon Marshall: Wilson Can Learn Something From James Harden

Former Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall appeared on First Things First this week, and he had an interesting thought about the Wilson-to-the-Bears scenario.

“Russell Wilson can do what James Harden did,” Marshall said. “What James Harden did, and I talked to one of his advisors a couple months ago, he went to the team and if you trade for me and Kyrie is in the deal for me, then it’s a no deal.”

Marshall isn’t wrong — a good deal does depend on Wilson and what he ultimately wants. If he’s truly done in Seattle, or if he and the team can’t get back on the same page, the eight-time Pro Bowler could very well control the narrative and have a huge say if he were shipped off to the Windy City — including having a say in who stays and who goes via trade.

But what are the odds of that actually happening? I’ll tell you on thing — they’re not getting smaller, particularly after the Cowboys — one of four teams Wilson’s agent said his client would approve a trade to — re-signed Dak Prescott this week.

The Seahawks also caused a stir when they recently sent a letter that included zero mention of Wilson to their season-ticket holders, and a growing number of national and Seattle-based writers and analysts are becoming increasingly open-minded about the possibility Wilson might actually be traded.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich of Fox Sports also revealed that one bookmaker told him this: “I’ve done a full 180. I’m all aboard the Russ to Chicago hype train.” He’s not alone. It’s a train that seems to be gaining more passengers by the minute.

