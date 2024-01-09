NFL Insider Sheds Light on Bears GM Ryan Poles’ Plan for No. 1 Pick

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has an opportunity to move on from Justin Fields and select a new franchise quarterback with 2024’s No. 1 pick, but NFL national insider Peter King expects him to seek another “ransom.”

In his latest Football Morning in America column, King wrote a few lines about Poles and the quarterback decision he faces once again in the 2024 offseason. Just like in 2023, the Bears hold the top pick in the draft — this time courtesy of the Carolina Panthers, who finished 2-15 — and have questions about Fields’ viability as a starter.

And also just like in 2023, King expected Poles to trade the pick to the highest bidder.

“The Bears, at 1, should be able to get a 2022-like ransom for the pick with so many good quarterbacks in the pool,” King wrote in January 8’s column for NBC Sports. “I expect GM Ryan Poles to trade the pick, but it’s too early to say that with certainty.”

King is one of the most trusted NFL insiders in the country, but his intel on Poles also comes with an established background. The two spoke several times during the 2023 offseason with Poles sharing key details with King about his trade negotiations and thoughts on Fields and the quarterback position for the long-term future.

King also reported he expected Poles to trade 2023’s No. 1 overall pick coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine last March, less than a week before the deal went down. So, when it comes to plugged-in sources with Poles, it doesn’t get much better than King.

Still, it is worth pointing out that King left the door open for Poles to go a different direction with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024. Will Poles make a bold change, though?

NFL Combine Could Be Huge for Bears & Ryan Poles

The Bears might not decide on the quarterback position within the same time window as they did in 2023. Last year, Poles traded the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina in early March between the end of the NFL Combine and the start of the 2023 league year, but a more prestigious class of quarterback prospects in 2024 could make things take longer.

Either way, the Bears will almost certainly wait until after this year’s NFL Combine — which runs from February 26 to March 4 — to make any franchise-shifting decisions.

On the surface, the NFL Combine is an invaluable scouting showcase for teams to better evaluate the prospects who have piqued their interests. But while the physical trials and measurements tend to steal most of the fan attention, teams also have the chance to meet one-on-one with prospects and get a sense of their personality and character.

Additionally, the annual event allows general managers to meet discreetly and talk about potential trades that could unfold in the weeks leading up to the NFL draft. Poles told King that he laid the groundwork for his trade with the Panthers — and former general manager Scott Fitterer — at 2023’s event and met with a few other teams.

Whether Poles is more interested in finding trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick or scouting a potential new franchise quarterback, the Combine feels like the first step.

Which Teams Could Trade for Bears’ No. 1 Pick in 2024?

If Poles decides he wants to trade the No. 1 overall pick again, the list of potential trade partners figures to be longer, not shorter, than last year’s group. Washington (No. 2) and New England (No. 3) each might stand pat and wait for a quarterback to fall to them, but the Bears could benefit if the Patriots want to jump ahead for their man.

In his column, King noted a few other potential teams in the quarterback market. He said he doubts the Minnesota Vikings will move “aggressively to sign Kirk Cousins” and believes they could instead be interested in moving up for a quarterback. He also added that Denver (No. 12), Las Vegas (No. 13) and Seattle (No. 16) could be “in the derby for young quarterbacks.”

A trade-down move with New England jumps out as the most appealing for fans who are desperate to see Chicago target Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. That would leave the Commanders and Patriots taking quarterbacks in the top two spots and the Bears free to take the first non-quarterback player off the board.

Then again, Poles opted to move down eight spots in 2023 in favor of a massive haul. If the right team comes knocking with the promise of another “ransom” — as King put it — the Bears could leap at the opportunity to set themselves up for years to come.