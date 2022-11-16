Promising Young Bears Star Leaves With ‘Clear Limp’ After Latest Loss

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Chicago Bears so far this season.

After moving to right guard, Jenkins seems to have found his niche on the O-line a year removed from a rough rookie campaign marred by injury. The 24-year-old had surgery on his back in August of 2021, and he appeared in just six games, making two starts.

There were questions about where he would fit in when a new regime led by general manager Ryan Poles took over in January of 2022, but there’s been little question how dominating Jenkins has been in Year 2. Jenkins is the sixth-highest rated guard by Pro Football Focus so far this season, earning an overall grade of 78.8. He has been particularly strong as a run blocker:

One thing is for sure, Teven Jenkins will finish blocks and generate knockdowns in the run game pic.twitter.com/FPV4p6DY8M — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 7, 2022

Jenkins just missed his first game of the season due to a hip injury, and one Bears insider says his growing list of issues is something to keep an eye on.

Bears Insider Reports Teven Jenkins Had ‘Clear Limp’ After Week 10 Loss to Detroit Lions

After missing his first game of the 2022 regular season, Chicago’s 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on November 13, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune noted that Jenkins looked hobbled while moving about in the locker room.

“Teven Jenkins left the locker room with a clear limp,” Biggs reported on November 14.

In addition to the hip injury that forced him to miss Chicago’s Week 10 game, there have been a few other minor ailments that Biggs thinks could be cause for concern, particularly if it continues.

“Jenkins was on the injury report the week before with a back issue,” Biggs wrote. “He briefly came out of the Week 6 game against Washington with a shoulder issue. Jenkins was pulled from the Week 16 game in Seattle last season with a stinger, and of course back surgery knocked him out for the first half of his rookie season. He has been a nice development at right guard, but the list of ailments he has dealt with is increasing and worth noting.”

An Injury to Teven Jenkins Could Be Crippling for Bears, QB Justin Fields

Jenkins has played 456 total snaps on offense so far this season (240 pass block, 216 run block) and he has given up a lone sack and nine pressures, getting flagged twice (stats from PFF).

The Bears are averaging 5.6 yards per carry average on the ground this season, netting 2,017 yards on 360 attempts. They lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (201.7), and Jenkins has been a huge reason why.

“Teven’s been getting better each week, man,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on October 27. I just love his play style. … Teven’s just been doing a really good job of buying into that style and the way we want to play and he’s made it his own. He’s mastering his craft at right guard, it’s good to see.”

Hopefully, the injury to Jenkins’ hip is a minor one and he gets back on the field soon. But Biggs is correct — how often the injury bug bites the young O-lineman will be something to watch.