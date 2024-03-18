Bears Top Landing Spot for Former $118 Million QB after Fields Trade

The Chicago Bears are locked into a quarterback with the top pick in the NFL draft after trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team must also consider the backup position.

Caleb Williams of USC is likely to end up the man in Chicago, both as the first name off the board in April and probably as the starter come Week 1. But the Bears are now primed to add a veteran signal-caller to help guide Williams through his transition to the league and offer a support system, as well as a legitimate alternative should the rookie suffer a setback — injury-related or otherwise.

Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report on Sunday, March 17 suggested former Tennessee Titans starter and current free agent Ryan Tannehill as a candidate for that job in Chicago.

The team may want a more experienced backup than 23-year-old Tyson Bagent to go alongside their young starter. Either [Zach] Wilson or Tannehill would fit that bill. More than likely, the Bears will let their rookie quarterback navigate the bumps and bruises of a rookie season as the starter. But having a veteran backup to help weather those treacherous waters is always helpful. This may be a more logical destination for Tannehill than Wilson in that regard, given the former’s longer NFL career and the fact that Bagent showed some potential as a backup in the 2023 campaign.