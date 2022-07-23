Bears Pushed to Reunite With 2021 Starter

Should the Chicago Bears try to reunite with offensive lineman Jason Peters?

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Peters, who turned 40 in January, spoke about his desire to play again this coming season. The nine-time Pro Bowl tackle is a lock to be enshrined in Canton when the time comes, but Peters says he’s not ready to hang up the cleats just yet.

Peters started 15 games for Chicago last year after signing a one-year contract for $1.75 million, and it was a deal that proved to be a highly beneficial one for the Bears.

The veteran OL surrendered six sacks, 17 hurries and five QB hits while getting flagged three times in 853 total snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He earned a 77.5 overall grade from PFF, which was the highest grade given to a Bears tackle since 2017.

Jason Peters' 77.5 PFF Grade in 2021 was the highest by a Bears Tackle since 2017 💪 pic.twitter.com/uI0vfCZsyz — PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) April 7, 2022

Based on Peters’ interest in playing again coupled with his recent comments about Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields, one insider is pushing for a reunion.

Peters Is Willing to Mentor Young O-Linemen

“I don’t have a time frame,” Peters said on SiriusXM about when he’d like to be signed. “Whenever the opportunity comes, I’m going to give it one more run at it and try to get me another ring, or pass on some knowledge to these young kids, up and coming.”

The Bears have several young O-linemen who could stand to benefit from playing alongside Peters, including Sam Mustipher (25), Teven Jenkins (24), Larry Borom (23) and rookies Doug Kramer (24), Zachary Thomas (24) and Braxton Jones (23).

A savvy vet and two-time All-Pro, Peters also discussed Chicago’s second-year QB and his potential — and it’s clear Peters understands the importance of an O-line when it comes to the development of a young QB.

Peters on Fields: He’s Going to Need His O-Line

“He’s going to need his offensive line to block for him, give him some time — because he’s young — to go through his reads,” Peters said about Fields, adding:

“Once he gets older and gets into the groove — because right now he’s going to be like a rookie with the new system pretty much with a new coaching staff, I’m pretty sure they’ve got a whole new system for him, new plays. As long as the offensive line gives him some time, he’ll do OK this year. Once he gets that offensive line set, that guy’s going to be special because he can throw, he can run, he can make all the plays he needs to make.”

Bears insider Josh Schrock of NBC Sports thinks the Bears should get Peters on the phone, stat.

Bears Could Use Another Veteran OL

Peters surrendered three of the team’s league-leading 58 sacks in 2021, so he was a definite bright spot for Chicago. As it stands, the Bears have rookie fifth-rounder Jones and second-year question mark Jenkins competing for the starting left tackle spot, and Schrock thinks adding Peters to give the team a veteran option at LT is a good idea.

“If Jenkins doesn’t return to his starting right tackle role at the start of training camp, the Bears would be wise to give Peters a call and try to bring the potential future Hall of Famer back to protect Fields’ blind side and help develop Jones,” Schrock wrote on July 22.

“Of course, the Bears aren’t expected to be a playoff team. But Peters is clearly a fan of Fields, and (Bears head coach Matt) Eberflus could sell the 40-year-old on a role as a player/coach that would be integral to building the Bears’ new culture,” Schrock added. “It might not work, but it costs the Bears nothing to try and get Fields some more protection.”

Schrock mades a solid point, and considering the Bears paid Peters less than $2 million for his services last year, it seems like a no-brainer to sign him on another cheap deal. We’ll see if Bears GM Ryan Poles has any interest.

