Bears Showing Interest in ‘Fullback-Defense Hybrid’

Former Air Force standout edge rusher Bo Richter could be a name to watch for the Chicago Bears as the 2024 NFL draft approaches.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Bears invited Richter to their local pro day, which took place on April 9.

Richter played defensive end and has also spent time at both inside and outside linebacker over his three seasons with the Falcons. A few teams may see potential for him to play fullback, as well, according to Wilson, who also noted some were evaluating the versatile and athletic Richter as a “fullback-defense” hybrid.

The Bears could use another edge rusher, and Richter is projected to get selected in the latter rounds this year, or be a high-priority free agent if he slips. The Bears don’t have any picks past the fourth round this year, but general manager Ryan Poles has shown a propensity for trading down in the past. If Poles picks up a Round 5 pick or higher, Richter is a definite possibility.

Would Bo Richter Be a Good Fit for the Chicago Bears?

Bo Richter scored a 9.91 RAS (Relative Athletic Score) out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 2686 LB from 1987 to 2024.

A native of Naperville, Illinois, Richter has several traits Poles and company may find attractive. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Richter didn’t attend the NFL scouting combine, but his strength, agility and speed were on full display during his Pro Day, where be ran a brisk 4.56-second 40-yard dash. He also wowed with a 40-inch vertical jump and 26 reps at the bench press.

In 13 starts for Air Force last season, Richter had 34 total tackles (19.5 for loss) three forced fumbles, eight quarterback hits, a pass defensed and 10.0 sacks.

Poles loves players with a high RAS (Relative Athletic Score), and Richter also has that, scoring a 9.91, which ranked 24th out of 2,686 linebackers measured from 1987 until 2024.

The primary question is where teams see him playing. It’ll likely be on defense, but for his part, Richter doesn’t seem to care much.

“My pitch to NFL coaches and scouts is that I am a player they can count on to execute my assignment at a high level,” Richter said, via The Gridiron Crew. “I am very smart and make sure everyone is held accountable for executing their assignments as well because that is what makes a great team. I am extremely coachable and apply what I learn quickly and effectively.”

Bears, GM Ryan Poles, Love Adding Local Talent

The Bears have been active in recent years when it comes to securing local talent. Linebackers T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn, as well as tight end Cole Kmet, are all from the Chicagoland area.

“I think you have pride in your local team that you grew up watching, you knew what this club meant to the city and you saw some good times and some good players,” Poles said in March of 2023, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Richter’s name gained steam after his athletic display at his Pro Day, and he won’t stay unsigned long if he doesn’t get drafted. Sanborn was an UDFA in 2022 and has become a key member of Chicago’s defense. It’s a long shot, but it’ll be interesting to see if Richter catches on in the Windy City.