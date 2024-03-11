Bears Agree to 3-Year Deal With Former Lions, Eagles Playmaker

The Chicago Bears are set to sign former Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, according to NFL insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

The deal is for three years and $24 million, per Garafolo, which isn’t a bad price to pay for a player of Swift’s talents. Still just 25 years old, Swift is coming off a career year with the Eagles.

In 16 games for the Eagles last year (15 starts), Swift finished with career highs in carries (229) and rushing yards (1.049), averaging 4.6 yards per carry while scoring six total touchdowns.

Now, he’ll join a backfield that includes Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson and will likely be a featured part of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s scheme.

What Will Chicago Bears Be Getting in RB D’Andre Swift?

A second-round pick out of Georgia for the Lions (No. 35 overall) in 2020, Swift spent his first three seasons in Detroit, where he played more of a rotational role in the backfield.

He had 364 carries for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns over his three seasons with the Lions, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He established himself as a playmaker, netting rushes of 50 or more yards in each of those three seasons.

The Eagles sent a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick (No. 219 overall) to the Lions in exchange for Swift after Detroit drafted Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round last year.

At 5’9″ and 215 pounds, Swift isn’t a large back, but he has tons of speed (he ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the combine in 2020) and he also has great hands, so he should provide solid contributions to the passing game. He finished with 1,263 total yards from scrimmage last year, so Waldron will have another solid back to work into his game plan.

A Closer Look at the Bears’ RBs Room

The addition of Swift gives the Bears a well-rounded backfield full of talented players. Swift has averaged 4.6 yards per carry over his career, and he had 22 explosive runs of 10+ yards last season, per PFF.

The 5-foot-9 Herbert, who has averaged 4.9 yards per carry over his three years in the NFL, was limited to 12 games due to injury last year. Herbert had 13 explosive runs in 2023 and when healthy, can be a game-breaker.

Together with the 6-foot, 225-pound Johnson, Chicago has quite the formidable trio of RBs. A bruising back selected by the Bears in Round 4 last year, Johnson had 80 carries (4.4 yards per carry) and eight explosive runs last year. Like Swift, Johnson is a great pass-catching back, so Chicago’s offense now has two legit threats coming out of the backfield.

“I think I proved a lot to myself,” Swift told Sports Illustrated in January about his 2023 campaign in Philly. “I’m just getting started, to be honest. I’m just scratching the surface of everything that I can do.”

If that’s true, the Bears have a lot to look forward to.