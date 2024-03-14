Bears Sign Former Rams Veteran QB to 1-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears have added a veteran quarterback, signing Brett Rypien to a one-year deal. The team announced the move on March 13.

Rypien entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019. He signed with the Denver Broncos, where he spent the first three years of his career.

He landed in Los Angeles with the Rams in 2023, and he also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks last season, where he connected with current Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Rypien had a cup of coffee with the New York Jets, as well.

In addition to Rypien, Chicago also announced the signings of offensive tackle Matt Pryor, running back D’Andre Swift, tight end Gerald Everett and defensive back Jonathan Owens.

A Closer Look at What the Chicago Bears Are Getting in QB Brett Rypien

We have agreed to terms with Brett Rypien on a one-year contract. Welcome to 312, @brettryp! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 13, 2024

Football is in Rypien’s DNA, as he is the nephew of former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien. In his four years at Boise State, Rypien completed 1,036 of his 1,618 passing attempts for 13,581 yards, 90 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Rypien played in eight games (three starts) over his three years at Boise State, completing 61.5% of his passes for 778 yards, 4 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

He appeared in two games for the Rams in relief of starter Matthew Stafford last year, starting one. He went 18-38 for 172 yards, no TDs and an interception during his time in L.A.

“He’s done a great job just in general. I think really, he’s one of those guys that you can see he’s a pro’s pro. He’s always preparing himself as if he understands that there’s one situation or he’s one snap away from having to go into the game,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Rypien last year.

“I think he’s done a great job of mimicking and emulating the opposing team’s quarterback, the cadence, all those different things,” McVay added. “I just think the consistency at which he’s approached this craft and the intentionality has allowed him to be able to improve and he’s done a really nice job with that role.”

Is Nathan Peterman Out as Bears’ Veteran Backup?

The addition of Rypien makes it fair to wonder if the Bears are no longer interested in the services of former backup/third-stringer Nathan Peterman.

While Chicago’s 2024 starting QB has not yet been determined, it’ll very likely be rookie Caleb Williams, who many believe the Bears will select with the first pick of the upcoming draft. It could also be last year’s starter Justin Fields, who is still on the roster, but few expect that to be the case.

Rypien isn’t a lock to make the roster, but he could be a solid mentor to fellow UDFA quarterback Tyson Bagent, as the two will likely compete for the team’s QB2 and QB3 spots.

“I think that in my five years in the NFL, I’ve kind of been through every type of situation that you can possibly go through during training camp,” Rypien said in November of 2023. “I’ve been the third string active, been the backup. I’ve had moments where I’ve played obviously, had three starts.”

“I think the one consistent that I’ve taken from it all is you just have to try to find a way to get better each week and just continue to focus on the task at hand and that’s your job as a football player and trying to learn and get better.”