Bears Cut Pass Rusher, Sign Ex-Chiefs Starting RB

The Chicago Bears are reportedly set to sign running back Spencer Ware to their practice squad, the running back announced via his LinkedIn page. “Hello Chicago Bears…Thanks for accepting me into the family,” Ware wrote on LinkedIn. Daniel Greenberg of ChiSports Updates and Zack Pearson of Bear Report were the first to break the news on Twitter.

The Bears announced yesterday that they had also released defensive tackle Tyler Clark from the practice squad, which is where Ware will likely head next.

#Bears roster move:

We have released DT Tyler Clark from the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 21, 2020

The Washington Football Team poached running back Lamar Miller of Chicago’s practice squad last week, and now, Bears coach Matt Nagy has brought in someone familiar to fill Miller’s spot.

