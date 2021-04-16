Bears Announce Signing of Speedy Ex-49ers WR

The Chicago Bears just got quite a bit speedier on offense. The team announced via Twitter early Friday evening that it had signed veteran wideout Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal. The former San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles receiver chose to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, but he’ll be returning to the field this year, and now we know where he’ll be playing.

The 30-year-old wide receiver was drafted in the third round of the 2013 draft (78th overall), and he spent his first four seasons in Buffalo before signing a two-year deal with San Francisco in 2017. He stayed with Kyle Shanahan and company until April of 2020, when the Niners traded him to Philadelphia. Instead of playing for Philly, however, Goodwin chose to avoid any risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodwin’s daughter was just five-months-old at the time he opted out, and he and his wife had lost multiple infants at birth prior to their daughter being born.

Now, he’ll get a fresh start in the Windy City in Matt Nagy’s offense.

Marquise Goodwin Stats: He Showed Flashes With San Francisco

Goodwin played in 39 games with the Bills, starting 10. He caught 49 passes for 780 yards (15.9 yards per reception) and six touchdowns before heading to the Bay Area. In his three years with the 49ers, the speedy wideout played in 36 games, starting 30. He had 91 receptions, 1,543 yards (17 yards per catch) and seven scores, with his breakout season coming in 2017. That year, with Goodwin played with Jimmy Garoppolo for six games, along with the likes of C.J. Beathard, and he still put up solid numbers. He had 56 catches for 962 yards and two touchdowns.

Considering his ample experience as a starter, and the fact that his body will be fresh and rested, it’ll be interesting to see how the Bears utilize him, particularly in light of recent reports that the team is shopping slot receiver Anthony Miller. Goodwin is an outside receiver, though, and this is reminiscent a Taylor Gabriel/Ted Ginn type of signing for Chicago, as Nagy likes adding speedy players to his offense, so it’s unlikely he’s meant as any type of replacement for Miller.

Goodwin Has Concerning Injury History

Goodwin turned heads entering the draft in 2013 with his blazing 4.25 40-yard dash time at the scouting combine that year. His speed is still a definite asset, but his time in the league hasn’t come without its various ailments.

He suffered a broken hand in 2013, broke his ribs in 2015, and he has dealt with a few relatively minor knee and hamstring issues — but his concussion history is by far the most concerning part of his injury history. The talented wideout went through a period where he had four concussions in 14 months during the 2016-17 seasons. He sprained his ACL in 2019, but other than that, he has been relatively healthy over the last few years, however.

