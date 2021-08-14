ESPN Analyst Destroys Mitch Trubisky for Dissing Bears in Epic Rant [WATCH]

Stephen A. Smith is having none of Mitch Trubisky’s latest comments about his former team, the Chicago Bears.

Trubisky, who is currently the backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, spoke to the media on August 10, and he had some eyebrow-raising things to say about the organization that drafted him. Chicago, of course, chose not to renew his fifth-year option last year before opting not to re-sign him this spring.

In his four seasons and 50 starts in Chicago, Trubisky amassed 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions, completing 64% of his passes, but his negative traits (trouble deciphering defenses, accuracy issues, mental breakdowns) were too loud to ignore, and the Bears chose to move on after selecting him second overall in 2017.

Trubisky Threw Shade at Bears

When speaking to reporters on August 10, Trubisky acknowledged there wasn’t much of a market for his services this offseason.

“At first, I wanted to go to a spot where I would get to compete for a starting position, but the right situation didn’t come up and the opportunity wasn’t there,” Trubisky said. “I looked at the next best thing, where I could continue to develop and continue to progress and become a better player and a person and fell into this organization, and I loved it ever since coming to Buffalo.”

Then, he took a few shots at the Bears:

“It’s just really nice to be a part of a great team and be somewhere where people want you here, and they care about how you’re progressing as a person, as a player. It was an interesting process, but I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be right now, and I’m enjoying being here.”

It was this quote Smith took umbrage with.

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Trubisky in Scathing Rant

The ESPN analyst took a moment on August 12 to share his thoughts on Trubisky suggesting people didn’t care about how he was progressing in Chicago.

“I’ve got a problem with something that Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had to say,” Smith began, before going off about Trubisky suddenly feeling wanted:

“Really? Really? What do you mean, it’s nice to be wanted? You are wanted. That’s what you said, right? You’re wanted, right — as a backup. There wasn’t a single team that wanted you as a starter, bro. Not one. And you’re not just any kind of backup, Mitchell Trubisky,” Smith continued. “You’re the backup to a guy that just signed a six-year, $258 million contract. A guy who finished second in MVP voting last year. A guy who is actually a year younger than you in Josh Allen. So guess what? There ain’t no way you’re ever gonna see the field in Buffalo unless there’s an injury. There ain’t no way that’s gonna happen! You’re just gonna be standing there holding a clipboard doing pretty much nothing, OK? You, the guy that the Chicago Bears moved up in the draft and passed up on Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes to get. You — that’s you.”

You can watch Smith’s no holds barred rant below:

Usually full of hot air, Smith has a point. There will always be those who think Bears head coach Matt Nagy didn’t do enough to fix Trubisky, but some things aren’t fixable. Things like running out of bounds on fourth down yards behind the line of scrimmage — something Trubisky did multiple times — should not be happening in years three and four, but with Mitch, they kept happening. So did the overthrown and underthrown passes.

Trubisky had almost four full seasons and 50 games to show the Bears he could be a capable starter, but when 31 other teams got the chance to have him be “the guy,” they passed, which speaks to Smith’s point: how wanted is Trubisky, really?

