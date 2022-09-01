AFC GM Not Happy About Bears’ Latest Signing

Linebacker Sterling Weatherford was one of six waiver wire claims for the Chicago Bears, and Chris Ballard, general manager for the Indianapolis Colts, isn’t happy about it.

The Bears also added former Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (from the Buffalo Bills), defensive back Josh Blackwell (courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles), former New York Jets tight end Trevon Wesco and ex-Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts, but it was the addition of Weatherford that Ballard found difficult to swallow.

Ballard and the Colts signed Weatherford as an UDFA out of Miami (Ohio) after the 2022 NFL draft, and he impressed during the preseason, earning an 89.2 overall grade from PFF. But after Indy traded a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick, it left Weatherford the odd man out, and he didn’t make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

The Colts were hoping he’d clear waivers so they could sign him to their practice squad, but Chicago nabbed him. According to Colts.com reporter J.J. Stankevitz, Ballard said losing Weatherford was a “hard one” to take.

.@Colts GM Chris Ballard says losing LB Sterling Weatherford – who was claimed on waivers by the Bears today – was a "hard one." Team liked him. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 31, 2022

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Weatherford: Background & Stats

Weatherford redshirted his first year at Miami in 2017, and he was active from 2018 until 2021. In his four seasons with the RedHawks, he piled up 209 total tackles (131 solo, 10.5 for loss), 3.0 sacks, four interceptions, 23 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 41 games. He racked those stats up playing safety, and since getting drafted the 6-foot-4, 224-pound Weatherford has converted to linebacker, where he has played fast and hard, just as he did in college.

It was a position switch many scouts saw coming. Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson wrote this about him in September 2021:

“While he is impactful in coverage, Weatherford does his best work against the run. He’s a physical presence working downhill, covering ground quickly to shut off running lanes. … Weatherford has been used in multiple alignments for the RedHawks. He’s seen reps at single-high and split-field safety and covering in the slot. However, he’s best utilized as an overhang defender. His size, usage, and athletic profile could mean switching from safety to linebacker in the NFL.”

The versatile 23-year-old defender played 115 total snaps over the preseason (44 run defense, 66 coverage, five pass rush), and he excelled in coverage, allowing a 55.8 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks. He also finished second in the NFL in solo tackles over the preseason with 18, per PFF, also snagging an interception.

He was also solid against the run, demonstrating excellent closing speed on tackles. Of his 115 snaps, 99 came from the box. Look for the Bears to employ him similarly.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Saints Were Also Interested in Weatherford

The Bears weren’t the only team interested in Weatherford. The New Orleans Saints also put a claim in for him, but the Bears were higher in the waver wire order, so he was awarded to Chicago.

8 players had multiple teams put in claims on them yesterday: -Trevon Wesco: CLE, CHI, IND, CIN

-Sterling Weatherford: CHI, NO

-Kellen Mond: PHI, CLE

-Nick McCloud: NYG, CHI

-Kingsley Jonathan: NYG, CHI

-Darryl Johnson: NYG, SEA

-Jamycal Hasty: NYG, JAX

-Jack Anderson: ATL, NYG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2022

For his part, Weatherford has been completely open to switching positions on defense. “I think my skill set will be able to transition over well,” he told Zach Hicks of Sports Illustrated. “The transition, for me, is going to be all about the fit. I trust that a professional coach will be able to evaluate my game and be able to direct me to the position that will bring me the most success.”

The Bears are hoping head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams will be able to do just that.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bears Starter on Verge of Signing With NFC Rival