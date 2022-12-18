Bears Update Frightening Injury to Starting OL Teven Jenkins

Time stopped for several minutes early in Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles, as promising young starter Teven Jenkins lay face-down and motionless on Soldier Field.

Eventually, all of Jenkins’ teammates with the Bears made their way out onto the field in a show of support, as several medical personnel tended the second-year right guard. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin offered a play-by-play of the scary situation as it played out in real time.

Medical personnel were able to get Teven Jenkins from his stomach onto his back and onto a backboard (with his neck in a brace as well) after a long stretch of time on the field. He's being carted off with his arms crossed over his chest headed back to the locker room. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) December 18, 2022

A few minutes later, Cronin reported that Jenkins had sustained a neck injury and would not return for the remainder of the game.

Jenkins Has Struggled With Injuries Since Bears Drafted Him in 2021

Jenkins’ brief professional career has been marred by injury since it began.

The Bears selected Jenkins with the 39th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Just a few months later in August, the lineman underwent back surgery that kept him out of all but six games during his rookie campaign. He made a total of just two starts that year.

Then, last offseason, the Bears underwent major organizational changes and brought in new general manager Ryan Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus. Friction ensued as a rift apparently developed between Jenkins and the new regime, and subsequent trade chatter began to abound.

No deal was ever struck, however, and Jenkins instead moved from the tackle position over to right guard where he has thrived ever since. Heading into Week 15, Pro Football Focus ranked Jenkins the NFL’s third-best guard out of 86 players qualifying at the position with an overall rating of 80.1 and a stellar run-block rating of 81.5.

Jenkins has found that success despite also dealing with injury problems this season. The guard missed Week 10 and Week 11 with a hip issue. He has appeared in 12 games this year and made 10 starts.

His status for the rest of the season is up in the air, to say the least, as teams are historically very careful when it comes to neck and head injuries. Beyond that, Chicago entered Sunday’s matchup with Philly with a record of 3-10 and already eliminated from playoff contention.

Second Bears Starter Knocked Out Against Eagles With Serious Injury

Unfortunately for Chicago, Jenkins wasn’t the only offensive starter the Bears lost to a serious injury on Sunday.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown left the game in the first half and entered concussion protocol. He was initially ruled questionable to return, per Cronin.

St. Brown started all 14 games for the Bears this season prior to the potential concussion. He amassed a total of 18 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown, including one catch for 20 yards against the Eagles, per Pro Football Reference.

Philadelphia took a 10-6 lead over Chicago into the locker room at halftime on Sunday.