Bears Cut All-Pro Starter to Save Cap Space: Report

Kyle Fuller, the first-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2014 (14th overall), is the team’s latest salary cap casualty. As first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears are releasing Fuller, a two-time Pro Bowler who was also a first-team All-Pro in 2018. Fuller has played in 96 games for the Bears in his six seasons, starting 94, and has been incredibly reliable and durable during his tenure in Chicago. He missed the 2016 season due to a knee injury, but he has played in all 16 games in his six years in the league in every season other than his rookie year.

The #Bears are releasing veteran CB Kyle Fuller, sources say, a cap casualty. In a tough 2021 offseason, this is Chicago’s only cut due to cap space. A former All-Pro corner now hits the market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Rapoport also noted that Fuller would be Chicago’s “only cut due to cap space,” which is technically untrue. The Bears also released veteran corner Buster Skrine, along with offensive lineman Bobby Massie, and they may not be done yet. Veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has also been rumored to be a potential cut in order to free up more cap room.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Bears Now Have Huge Hole to Fill at Corner

By cutting Fuller, the Bears are creating a void in the starting lineup when there was none. The team needed depth at the position after releasing Skrine, but with Fuller and second-year standout Jaylon Johnson, Chicago had a solid corner tandem. Had. Now, they could repeat past mistakes and address the need in the draft, when they should be addressing more glaring needs on offense like quarterback, offensive line and wide receiver.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said the following in early March when asked specifically about whether Fuller and Hicks could be cut to save cap space:

Without getting into specific players, this is going to be a year, it’s gonna be about adjusting. We’re not the only team in the league is dealing with these circumstances. … We have a plan in place with that. It involves different things. There’s different ways for us to create room with our cap, not just releasing players. That’s a hard part of the business. We had a difficult decision with Buster (Skrine) yesterday and there’ll be some decisions to make. I think you’re going to see more of that around the league than you’ve ever seen. But we’re prepared … and we’ll operate accordingly.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears Twitter Was Not Happy With News of Fuller’s Release

Fans and analysts alike were upset to hear Fuller, one of the team’s most respected veterans, was cut rather unceremoniously. Sure, football is a business, but many on Twitter blamed Pace for being bad at this particular part of the business.

Here’s a smattering of what Twitter had to say about Fuller’s release:

Players the #Bears have lost this offseason and or assumed to be lost this offseason: Mitchell Trubisky

Brent Urban

Kyle Fuller

Cordarrelle Patterson

Bobby Massie

Anthony Miller

Buster Skrine Players gained:

Andy Dalton

Angelo Blackson — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 18, 2021

The #Bears really had the fan base feeling okay with Andy Dalton for about 12 hours and said: Hm this isn’t right, we gotta keep those folk angry, let’s cut Kyle Fuller!#BearsNation — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 18, 2021

I can’t with the #Bears anymore. Cutting Kyle Fuller so they can afford Andy Dalton and Germain Ifedi is nothing short of idiotic. Absolutely no idea what that organization is thinking anymore. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 18, 2021

I’m not a capologist but Pace has spent a ton of money on shitty players like dalton, Foles, and Robert Quinn and now has to cut an all pro like Kyle Fuller. It’s absurd that he still has a job. — Chief (@BarstoolChief) March 18, 2021

I'm really tired, guys. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) March 18, 2021

Eddie Jackson once said that Kyle Fuller was his biggest inspiration on watching film. Roquan Smith once called Fuller "a big-time player that makes big-time plays." Khalil Mack once called Fuller "an All-Pro player." Huge loss for the Bears. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) March 18, 2021

Kyle Fuller being released hit #BearsNation like this: pic.twitter.com/kN1hrIbxU7 — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 18, 2021

I don’t understand the Kyle Fuller move. There are other ways they could have created cap space. But this goes back to bad decisions in the past that force moves like this. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) March 18, 2021

Fuller finished the 2020 season with 65 total tackles (52 solo), a forced fumble, eight passes defensed and an interception. He has 19 career interceptions — a category he led the league in just two seasons ago — and now, he’ll be taking his talents elsewhere.

READ NEXT: Bears Starting QB Revealed for 2021 Season