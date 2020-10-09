Bears Fans, Media Roast Tom Brady on Twitter for 4th Down Gaffe: [LOOK]

Maybe it was getting rocked by Khalil Mack multiple times, or maybe there’s just something about playing Nick Foles. Either way, Tom Brady did not look like himself against the Chicago Bears Thursday night, particularly late in the game.

Brady, who has more fourth quarter comebacks than any other quarterback in NFL history, fell apart on the Buccaneers’ last series late in the game. Down 20-19, he and the Bucs offense got the ball back with 1:13 remaining, and after missing on a throw to Mike Evans, Brady hit Ke’Shawn Vaughn for a short gain before tossing another incompletion to Rob Gronkowski.

On fourth down, Brady missed tight end Cameron Brate, and afterwards, he seemed to think he had one more play left, which he did not.

Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020

Tampa Bay lost its last possession on downs, and they also lost the game. Upon seeing Brady’s confusion, Bears fans and media alike threw some savage darts Brady’s way.

Bears Fans, Media Have Fun at Tom Brady’s Expense

The responses to Brady’s mental lapse on Twitter were swift, often hilarious, and ultimately pretty damning. Bears fans in particular, had fun with the GOAT after the loss:

Khalil Mack hit Brady so hard he can’t count to four — 👻🎃Virtual Boo-bble Justo (Day 210) 🎃👻 (@JuMosq) October 9, 2020

Seeing this destroyed Brady’s ability to count to four. https://t.co/LIPopRJhEl — DRDLAW (@DRDLAW1) October 9, 2020

Fan accounts on Instagram devoted to the Bears also began circulating a prominent, hilarious image:

Not to be outdone, several members of the media also got involved:

Can someone please help this elderly man back to the sideline. He doesn’t know what down it is pic.twitter.com/QXsyFoeO8n — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) October 9, 2020

Hey Tom Brady this video should help you practice – one down two down three down fourth down. Ahhh ahhh ahh. Ps- you’re paying for that tablet! pic.twitter.com/EzrvnS6cXn — Tim Furlong (@tfurlong) October 9, 2020

soak in the petty https://t.co/NHv4i020ve — Jack M Silverstein (@readjack) October 9, 2020

The 20-19 win was Chicago’s first victory over Tom Brady, who was 5-0 against the Bears over his career prior to Thursday night’s loss.

Bears Pressured, Frustrated Brady All Night

Khalil Mack had his best game as a Chicago Bear in a long time against Brady and the Bucs, and he also had a memorable viral moment when he flipped rookie offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs to the ground in a WWE-like move after Wirfs held on a bit too long.

Mack finished the game with two tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed. Clearly, he got in Tom Brady’s head, at least a little bit.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brady knew what down it was. “Yeah, he knew. He knew,” Arians said, without elaborating. Regardless of what he knew and when he knew it, Thursday night belonged to Mack in the Bears.

