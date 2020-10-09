Bears Fans, Media Roast Tom Brady on Twitter for 4th Down Gaffe: [LOOK]

Tom Brady Twitter fourth quarter mistake

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts a sneak while being tackled by Eddie Jackson #39 of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on October 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Maybe it was getting rocked by Khalil Mack multiple times, or maybe there’s just something about playing Nick Foles. Either way, Tom Brady did not look like himself against the Chicago Bears Thursday night, particularly late in the game.

Brady, who has more fourth quarter comebacks than any other quarterback in NFL history, fell apart on the Buccaneers’ last series late in the game. Down 20-19, he and the Bucs offense got the ball back with 1:13 remaining, and after missing on a throw to Mike Evans, Brady hit Ke’Shawn Vaughn for a short gain before tossing another incompletion to Rob Gronkowski.

On fourth down, Brady missed tight end Cameron Brate, and afterwards, he seemed to think he had one more play left, which he did not.

Tampa Bay lost its last possession on downs, and they also lost the game. Upon seeing Brady’s confusion, Bears fans and media alike threw some savage darts Brady’s way.

Bears Fans, Media Have Fun at Tom Brady’s Expense

Tom Brady Buccaneers

GettyTom Brady is knocked down by Bears’ DL Roy Robertson-harris. Brady seemed confused about which down it was later in the fourth quarter, and social media let him have it.

The responses to Brady’s mental lapse on Twitter were swift, often hilarious, and ultimately pretty damning. Bears fans in particular, had fun with the GOAT after the loss:

Fan accounts on Instagram devoted to the Bears also began circulating a prominent, hilarious image:

seems about right. #🐻⬇️

Not to be outdone, several members of the media also got involved:

The 20-19 win was Chicago’s first victory over Tom Brady, who was 5-0 against the Bears over his career prior to Thursday night’s loss.

Bears Pressured, Frustrated Brady All Night

Khalil Mack had his best game as a Chicago Bear in a long time against Brady and the Bucs, and he also had a memorable viral moment when he flipped rookie offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs to the ground in a WWE-like move after Wirfs held on a bit too long.

Mack finished the game with two tackles for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits and a pass defensed. Clearly, he got in Tom Brady’s head, at least a little bit.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brady knew what down it was. “Yeah, he knew. He knew,” Arians said, without elaborating. Regardless of what he knew and when he knew it, Thursday night belonged to Mack in the Bears.

🎶 Return of the Mack 🎶

