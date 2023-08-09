Bears Offer Optimistic Injury Updates on 2 Pricey Starters

The Chicago Bears had a fair amount of injury news to share after their 12th training camp practice, but not all of it was bad.

Head coach Matt Eberflus spoke with reporters on Wednesday, August 9, and said he was happy with the way the team is developing as it prepares for the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Part of Eberflus’ good feeling was connected to the progress being made by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end DeMarcus Walker, both of whom are slated as starters this season. Each player is currently injured and not participating fully in the physical aspects of camp. However, the Bears expect both free agent acquisitions to be full-go for the regular season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 10.

“No, no concern,” Eberflus responded when asked if Edmunds or Walker was in danger of sitting out Week 1. “They’re getting all the walkthroughs, they’re getting all the mental work right now as they rehab back. So there’s command there. Tremaine is playing his position there in the walkthroughs, he’s making all the calls, so we’re squared away. So they get back, we’ll be good.”

Tremaine Edmunds Critical Piece of Bears Defense on $72 Million Contract

Walker has sat out the physical elements of the Bears’ last six practices, while Edmunds has missed the last five.

“When you miss practices, you can’t get better,” Eberflus said. “When you have guys playing off each other and communicating to each other during the course of any play, offense or defense, that’s an important part.”

Edmunds is a particularly important player in that regard, as he will essentially function as the quarterback of the defense by calling the plays.

Chicago paid big money to bring Edmunds over from the Buffalo Bills this offseason, signing the linebacker to a four-year contract worth a total of $72 million. Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowler who has started all 74 games he’s played during his NFL career.

Walker was also a meaningful free agent acquisition. The Bears signed the defensive lineman to a three-year contract worth $21 million after he produced a career-high seven sacks for the Titans last season.

Chase Claypool Among Handful of Bears Who Went Down at Practice Wednesday

Unfortunately, Eberflus and the Bears must take the good with the bad when it comes to training camp injuries, and there was certainly some bad on Wednesday.

Wide receivers Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown suffered injuries during the day’s practice session, as did running back D’Onta Foreman. The team did not disclose the specific health concerns affecting any of the three offensive players, however CHGO Sports’ Nicholas Moreano tweeted that Claypool “pulled up on [a] route … and started grabbing at his hamstring.”

Media members asked Eberflus about the severity of the wideout’s injury, to which he responded with what was essentially a non-answer.

“We’ll see,” Eberflus said.

Claypool is entering a contract year and will battle for looks in the passing game with projected fellow starters D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney.