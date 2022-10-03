Bears Standout ‘Inching Closer’ to Taking Starting Spot From Veteran

Year 3 is a big one for Chicago Bears edge rusher Trevis Gipson.

The 25-year-old defender is trying to master a new defense installed by first-year head coach Matt Eberflus, and as a fifth-round pick of the former regime, Gipson also has to convince Eberflus and company he’s worth keeping around next year and beyond.

The Bears signed defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year, $8 million deal with $3.3 million guaranteed to rush the passer opposite 2021 Pro Bowl selection Robert Quinn. Gipson, along with fifth-round rookie Dominique Robinson, have been playing behind Muhammad and Quinn, but after looking at the snap counts from Chicago’s 20-12 Week 4 loss to the New York Giants, Gipson could be set to replace Muhammad in the starting lineup in the coming weeks.

Gipson ‘Inching Closer’ to Muhammad

Gipson played a season-high 28 snaps in the Bears’ loss to the Giants, while Muhammad’s snaps have decreased every week since the season began, per PFF. Muhammad was on the field for 35 plays Week 4 and NBC Sports Chicago insider Josh Schrock noted via Twitter that Gipson is “inching closer to” getting as much playing time as Muhammad.

#Bears snap count vs. the Giants Trevis Gipson inching closer to Al-Quadin Muhammad pic.twitter.com/F3akyQgZn1 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 3, 2022

So far in 154 snaps (62 pass rush), Muhammad, who spent four years with the Indianapolis Colts playing in Eberflus’s defense, has amassed eight tackles, seven pressures, a forced fumble and seven hurries, according to PFF. In 101 snaps (56 pass rush) this season, Gipson has four tackles, 10 pressures, six hurries, two QB hits and 2.0 sacks.

Despite having more experience in Eberflus’s 4-3 scheme, Muhammad hasn’t been performing as well as Gipson has. Could the Bears flirt with new ways to get Gipson more involved if he stays productive? It’s possible.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams was asked if the team might put Gipson at defensive tackle more, as it could potentially give the pass rush a boost.

“We try to put guys anywhere that we think they can get a good matchup,” Williams said on September 29. “I do think the NFL is about matchups and if we can generate pressure, get sacks and have him in that spot, I’m all for it. If not, no.”

Gipson Has Been Relishing the Role of Underdog

The Bears selected Gipson with the 155th overall pick in 2020, and he’s in the third year of his $3.6 million rookie deal. He’s playing for a bigger contract in the future, but he’s also looking to make a name for himself in the NFL.

As a defensive end at Tulsa, he accumulated 65 total tackles (10.5 for loss), 5.0 sacks and six forced fumbles in 37 career games (13 starts).

“People underestimate me, not knowing if I can compete,” Gipson said, per the team’s official website. “So I’m still trying to prove my worth to this league and my organization and even myself, knowing that I can dominate this game.”

He also noted he thinks he can flourish in the new 4-3 defense, as it won’t require him to drop back into coverage much at all.

“I like it,” Gipson said of Eberflus’s defense. “It just allows me to rush, going forward instead of backward and just fighting the man in front of me and not having to worry about little receivers or slot backs. That helps a lot.”

If he continues to make plays when given opportunities, it’s entirely possible Gipson overtakes Muhammad in the starting lineup, at least by season’s end.