Bears Urged to Trade for Disgruntled Chiefs 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Chicago Bears need stability on the offensive line heading into training camp, and there may be a way for general manager Ryan Poles to help the team get it.

The Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Orlando Brown were unable to reach a long term deal ahead of the NFL’s deadline on July 15 for franchise-tagged players. Brown is now set to make $16.7 million and play on the franchise tag this coming season. NFL Network inside Mike Garafolo reported that Kansas City offered Brown a five-year deal worth what amounted to “$18.2 million per year, which ranked eighth among offensive tackles. He was looking for a deal at the top of the market.”

Brown’s franchise tag offer remains unsigned, per CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson, and he won’t be fined if he chooses not to show up for training camp. Justin Melo of The Draft Network thinks Poles and the Bears should kick the tires on the three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman, which makes sense, particularly considering Poles’ connection to Kansas City.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Melo: Bears Have ‘Resources Necessary to Acquire Brown’

Melo thinks Chicago’s current situation at left tackle, where fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has been getting starting snaps over 2021 second-rounder Teven Jenkins, could be fixed immediately with the addition of Brown. Jenkins, who has started just two games in his NFL career, spent the bulk of his rookie season recovering from back surgery, so he doesn’t have much more experience than Jones. With quarterback Justin Fields entering Year 2, Melo made a solid pitch for why Chicago should make a play for Brown.

“Poles didn’t draft Jenkins, which means he has little reason to remain patient while risking the health of his prized possession under center,” Melo wrote, also noting Chicago can currently afford the young OL:

Acquiring Brown would immediately upgrade the protection around Fields, particularly at the most important position on his blindside. Trading for Brown wouldn’t mean Jenkins couldn’t continue battling for the starting job at right tackle alongside Larry Borom. The Bears could also consider moving Jenkins inside. Poles and the Bears currently have roughly $19 million in cap space, which ranks inside the top five as we approach training camp. Poles possesses the resources necessary to acquire Brown.

The 6-foot-8, 345-pound Brown was a third-round pick for the Ravens in 2018, and after playing well at right tackle over his first two seasons, he made the move to LT in 2020, where he played even better. After that, he made his desire to play only left tackle known, and he wound up getting traded to Kansas City for an absolute haul last year: a 2021 first-round pick (No. 31 overall), a 2021 third-round pick (94), a fourth-rounder (136) and a 2022 fifth-rounder in exchange for Brown, a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58 overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Poles, who served as Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel when the Chiefs traded for Brown, could likely put together an attractive trade package for the young OL — but considering how conservative the Bears’ first-year GM has been so far, it would be a huge shock if that package included a first-round pick.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Brown Would Be Immediate Upgrade Over Every OL Bears Currently Have

The deal the Chiefs offered Brown was heavily backloaded. K.C. put a sixth year on the contract meant to inflate the annual value of the offer that was not “meant to be paid,” according to Garafolo. Salary cap expert Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus referred to it as “a right tackle offer,” (the top RTs average $17.5-$19.2 million per year) and also called it “a completely unserious offer:”

So $18.2M per over five, a right tackle contract offer in reality https://t.co/sRcraGzqgd — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) July 15, 2022

$19M per year wouldn't even make Orlando Brown Jr. the highest paid right tackle, and he's a Kansas City Chief and not a Baltimore Raven because he wants to be considered a left tackle on and off the field It's a completely unserious offer following the trade https://t.co/NVFjOVZFDn — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) July 15, 2022

It seems clear Brown was unhappy with the value the Chiefs placed on him. Could Poles pounce?

A former O-lineman himself, Poles has made it clear it’s a position group he intends to put high value on, and adding Brown would instantly change the dynamic of Chicago’s line. Brown’s 75.4 overall grade from PFF last year was a better mark than any O-lineman currently on Chicago’s roster earned, and he’s as durable as they come, missing just one game over his first four seasons.

The Bears are also set to have over $96 million in cap space in 2023, per Over the Cap, so they can afford a long term deal. We’ll see if Poles tries to add Brown now, before K.C. has a chance to re-sign him in 2023.

READ NEXT: New Bears Regime Sending Strong ‘Get Out of the Way’ Message