Bears’ QB Justin Fields Called Out After Week 3 Win

The Chicago Bears managed to eke out a win against the Houston Texans Week 3, 23-20, but the team’s passing offense was virtually nonexistent once again.

Quarterback Justin Fields had an eye-opening-in-a bad-way game, finishing with 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions while completing eight of 17 passes (27.7 rating). By contrast, his counterpart, Texans’ second-year QB Davis Mills went 20 of 32 for 245 yards, a touchdown and two picks (70.4 rating).

Fields was coming off a 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers in which he completed seven of 11 pass attempts for 70 yards and a pick (43.8 rating).

Through three games, the 23-year-old signal-caller has thrown just two touchdowns — both of which came in the team’s Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He also has four interceptions and is averaging 95.5 yards passing per game. Fans and analysts alike took to Twitter to call out the second-year quarterback after his second straight head-scratching performance.

Bears Twitter Calls Out Fields: ‘He Has to Be Held Accountable’

Fields was sacked five times against the Texans, a few of which were his own fault:

Justin Fields tripped over a back-pedaling Braxton Jones on that "sack" — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) September 25, 2022

It’s early in Year 2, but getting sacked due to running around with the ball for too long is nothing new to the Bears QB. Fields was sacked 56 times in his collegiate years over 618 career attempts. That’s about one sack per 12 pass plays (stats via NBC Sports). He was also sacked 36 times as a rookie last year.

But it went beyond bad pocket play. Fields also misfired on several throws and he also missed spotting wide open receivers — something he also did a lot of Week 2.

No. No. Nooo. Fields takes a shot downfield to Mooney on third-and-7 and the Texans have another interception. The worst part? Kmet was WIDE OPEN in the flat. 😡☹️😒 — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) September 25, 2022

As was the case last week, the Bears’ run game was excellent. Chicago rushed for 281 yards on the ground (Fields had 47 of those yards) against Houston, but the passing game was abysmal yet again.

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron made a solid point about accountability, which will come if this continues:

Justin Fields was absolutely dominant at OSU. One of the best college QBs I've ever seen. I was confident he'd become a star. There's still time, but he's thrown some absolute stinkers in the NFL. The weapons aren't great, but at a certain point, he has to be held accountable. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 25, 2022

Fields: ‘I Played Like Trash’

For what it’s worth, the Bears QB didn’t make excuses after the game, and he owned up to his lackluster play. “Just got to get better, plain and simple,” Fields said. “I played straight up, I just played — I don’t want to say the ‘A’ word, but I played like trash. Really just got to be better.”

Fields noted he was headed straight to the film room after the win. “I’m going to go see the film tonight. I played terrible. See what I could have done better and get better,” he added.

When asked what upset him the most about his poor performance, Fields pointed to his two interceptions, which came on a play over the middle intended for tight end Cole Kmet in the first quarter and an overthrow to wide receiver Darnell Mooney on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Justin Fields throws another INT to Jalen Pitre.pic.twitter.com/KtREynxHyB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

“One of our keys to victory on offense is 100% ball security,” Fields said. “So the turnover, the incomplete passes, couple throws today — but really just the interceptions, stuff that I can control, I would say.”

Awareness is good — but in-game adjustments are better. Fields has to clean it up soon if he doesn’t want to see a QB controversy at season’s end.