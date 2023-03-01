Bears Meet Twice With ‘Nightmare’ Pass Rusher, Trade-Down Option

The Chicago Bears are going to have options available to them when it comes to trading down from the No. 1 overall spot in the 2023 NFL draft, and it looks like general manager Ryan Poles is taking a particular interest in one of the first-round players he could potentially target in a trade-down scenario.

Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson told reporters Wednesday, March 1, that he has already had two pre-draft meetings with the Bears, including one at this week’s 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that has only just entered its second day.

Wilson — a consensus first-round prospect — projects to be an excellent fit for head coach Matt Eberflus’ defensive system in Chicago with an 86-inch wingspan and a penchant for violence in the trenches that the Bears were sorely missing in 2022. During his final season at Texas Tech in 2022, he notched seven sacks and 14 tackles for a loss in just 10 games and was named a second-team All-American for his efforts.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. also told reporters Wednesday morning at the Combine that he has met with the Bears. Anderson is considered the cream of the crop in terms of the top defensive prospects in the 2023 class and could easily justify Chicago staying at No. 1 overall and using the top pick to enlist his services.

Wilson Was a ‘Full-Blown Nightmare’ for FBS Offenses

A foot injury cut Wilson’s final season at Texas Tech short, but the body of work he was able to produce in his 10 games of action solidified him as a first-round NFL prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wilson was a tyrant for the Red Raiders’ defense, recording multiple tackles for a loss in half of his performances and averaging five pressures per game that kept opposing quarterbacks on their toes. According to Pro Football Focus, he also had an elite pass-rush win rate of 22.8%, which ranked 10th best among all edge rushers who played at least 50% of defensive snaps.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com dubbed Wilson as someone who has the potential to become a “full-blown nightmare” at the NFL level if he continues his current trajectory. Here’s what else he wrote about Wilson in his pre-draft profile for him:

Wilson’s combination of traits and athleticism should yield flashes of dominant play in both phases as he continues to get bigger and stronger. His length and lateral quickness are ingredients for chaos as a back-side run game disruptor. He’s capable of ranging and tackling from distance if the run flows wide. On the flip side, he’s not very instinctive as a run defender and his play demeanor could stand to be a little thornier when attacking blocks. Wilson has the physical tools to create pocket push as a power rusher early on, but the hand usage and rush plan will need tutoring for him to become a well-rounded, two-way rusher. He might not set the world on fire in Year 1, but the talent and vaulted ceiling will be easy to see soon enough.

When is Wilson Expected to Come Off the Draft Board?

Eberflus provided a concise answer to a question about what traits he considers to be ideal for a defensive lineman in his scheme: “Big, long and fast.” No doubt, Wilson has the first two areas covered and, depending on how he shows out in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, could convince them he has the speed to get the job done. But where could Wilson end up coming off the board if he continues to check all the boxes?

The Bears could certainly just have Wilson if they wanted him with the No. 1 overall pick giving them control over their first-selection destiny, but Wilson is more likely a target for them to consider if they trade down outside of the top four and no longer have either Anderson or Georgia’s Jalen Carter available on the board. There is a good chance Wilson would still be on the board if the Bears moved down to No. 7 (with the Las Vegas Raiders) or No. 8 (with the Atlanta Falcons).

Wilson is the No. 5 overall prospect on ESPN’s 2023 prospects rankings and ranks No. 7 on Pro Football Focus’ 2023 big board of draft prospects.