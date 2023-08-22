Bears Send Message on Velus Jones’ Future as Kickoff Returner

Velus Jones Jr. is still trying to prove himself as the Chicago Bears’ primary punt returner, but the team has no doubts about his capabilities on kickoff returns.

During his August 21 sit-down with reporters, Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower revealed that the Bears specifically held back Jones from returning kickoffs in the preseason opener because they already feel confident about what he brings to the table in that respect and wanted to “give other guys opportunities” to show their stuff.

Moreover, Hightower and the Bears believe Jones already proved during his 2022 rookie season that he is “one of the best kickoff returners in the league.”

“We saw him for a lot of games. He’s one of the best kickoff returners in the league,” Hightower said. “I think everybody knows that. His stats say that as well. So we wanted to look at some other guys and see what they have and give other guys opportunities.

“Preseason is all about opportunities for guys to show what they have and see what they can do in order to make the football team. And I think in the kick return phase, Velus has shown how potent he can be, but we also want to put the ball in the end zone. We were really good on kickoff return last year, but we still need a touchdown, so that’s the challenge to him, and to the unit — not just to him, but the unit.”

Jones drew the ire of Bears fans as a rookie for his failures as a punt returner, muffing two punts in critical situations over a three-game stretch toward the middle of the year, but his overall performance on kickoff returns was admirable. He logged the fifth-most average return yards (27.6) on kickoffs among those who fielded at least two returns and was one of just 11 players to have a kickoff return of at least 60 yards in 2022.

If Jones can pick up where he left off in 2023, the Bears could have a secret weapon at this disposal in the third phase — even more so if he can improve his punt return game.

Bears Looking for ‘Big Play’ in PR for Preseason Finale

Play

The Bears seem to have decided that Jones is going to be their best option on kickoff returns, and the numbers certainly support at least giving him first crack at the job when the 2023 regular season opens against the Green Bay Packers on September 10. As far as the punt returner job, though, the Bears are leaving the conversation open.

Jones did not do himself any favors on punt returns against the Titans. On the second punt booted his way, he misjudged the quick-falling ball and tried to get to it late after it had already bounced once on the ground. The Titans read the situation nicely and unloaded a well-timed hit on Jones just as he touched the ball, knocking it free and allowing Tennessee to take over at Chicago’s own 25-yard line for a fresh set of downs.

In Hightower’s mind, Jones simply has to use better judgment and remember his fundamentals: “If you can’t get underneath it, then at all costs you get away from it.”

Overall, though, Hightower is encouraged by what he’s seen from the team’s group of punt returners. Dante Pettis, Tyler Scott and Nsimba Webster have also each fielded at least one punt return over the first two preseason games with Pettis getting the only two looks — for a total of five return yards — against the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday.

“I feel good about it,” Hightower said of the punt return battle. “Obviously, you’d like to give more guys more reps, but you’re really limited to the amount of punts you get in a game, so that’s why the joint practices are invaluable. We believe in all the guys that we have there, so it’ll be good to see these guys in this last game, see who makes a big play.”

How Likely is Dante Pettis to Make 53-Man Roster?

Pettis might have gotten the opportunity to be the Bears’ one and only punt returner against the Colts, but he is going to need a much stronger performance across the board in August 26’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills if he wants to secure his job.

Right now, the 27-year-old Pettis sitting on the roster bubble after the Bears amped up their receiving corps with the additions of D.J. Moore and fourth-round rookie Tyler Scott during the 2023 offseason. He is likely vying for the sixth, maybe seventh, spot in the rotation, and locking that spot down will take him proving he has value elsewhere.

After averaging a pitiful 2.5 yards per return against the Colts, though, there are some legitimate questions about whether Pettis is actually worth his salt as a punt returner. His game contained almost no traces of the playmaking spark that Hightower has said he is looking to see from his punt return candidates. In truth, the best thing that Pettis has shown on punt returns is that he can cleanly catch the ball without muffing it.

Perhaps Pettis can show more in the preseason game, but the Bears might decide to cut their losses with him if either Jones or Scott looks capable as the Week 1 starter.