Bears Could Nab ‘Serious Draft Steal’ in WR Making Waves at Shrine Bowl

The annual East-West Shrine Bowl is set to take place on February 1, but practices for the college all-star game have already begun.

One player impressing scouts and analysts in attendance is former Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington, and he’s a player the Chicago Bears might want to take a chance on in the upcoming NFL draft.

“The #Bears have guys down at the Shrine Bowl, and one WR who’s reportedly impressed is Virginia’s Malik Washington,” draft analyst Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron wrote on X on January 27, adding: “Like him in the slot — dynamic athlete, twitchy route runner who competes hard. Chicago could double-down on WRs and get him Round 3-4.”

In addition to the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks in the upcoming draft, Chicago currently owns one third-rounder (No. 75) and two fourth-round picks, both of which will be determined after compensatory picks are assigned.

Malik Washington Has Analysts Buzzing at Shrine Bowl Practices

Malik Washington shakes off 4 defenders to get this 14-yard TD😤😤 pic.twitter.com/U9Dpe68pnv — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) October 22, 2023

He’s only 5’8″ and 194 pounds, so he’s small, but Washington doesn’t go down easily. His speed and ability to turn on a dime make him an interesting prospect for Chicago to consider.

Washington spent four years playing for Northwestern before transferring to Virginia after the 2022 season. He had a breakout year with the Cavaliers in 2023, hauling in 110 receptions for 1,426 yards (13.0 yards per catch) and nine scores in 12 games. Now that the season is over, he’s still leaving an impression.

“Malik Washington has been one of the most impressive players so far,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid wrote on X. “Fluid, sudden and good hands.”

WCG’s Khari Thompson was also impressed with what he saw from the young WR. “Malik Washington (Virginia) has been a problem in 1-on-1s so far out of the slot. Not afraid to mix it up at the top of the route,” he wrote.

“Two more impressive @ShrineBowl practices from WRs Malik Washington and Tahj Washington. Don’t get WR fatigue when watching/grading this class. Lot of guys that can play in the league. Will be some serious draft steals at the WR position — Malik and Tahj could be two of them,” Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus added, also on X.

Washington played 406 snaps in the slot at Virginia, with 1,127 of his receiving yards coming from the position, according to PFF. That was ranked first in the nation. He forced 35 missed tackles last year, which also led the nation at the position.

Check out the catch of the day at @ShrineBowl practice: from @UVAFootball WR Malik Washington (@malik_w2): pic.twitter.com/W5IrNrASoI — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 27, 2024

Bears Could Use Playmaking WR in the Slot

With Darnell Mooney headed towards free agency, the Bears will have a void to fill if they don’t re-sign him.

Mooney has played over 60% of his snaps from the slot in each of the past two seasons, but his production has dipper drastically from his 1,055-yard campaign in 2021. Mooney has amassed under 500 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons, while catching just 3 TDs in that span.

Tyler Scott, who Chicago selected in the fourth round last year, played 57 snaps from the slot during his rookie campaign, but he’s better utilized out wide.

DJ Moore, of course, is Chicago’s WR1, and while Washington may not be WR2 material yet, he could be a solid big-play threat at WR3 with enormous potential. If he’s around when the Bears pick in the third and fourth rounds, he should be a prime target.