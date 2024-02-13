Bears Warned Against Signing Super Bowl-Winning WR in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears will undoubtedly be looking for help at wide receiver this offseason, but one analyst is cautioning the team against signing one wideout in particular: Odell Beckham Jr.

The Bears will be looking for help at wideout, likely in both the draft and free agency, as they need more playmakers at the position to pair with DJ Moore. Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report believes it would be a mistake for Chicago to turn to Beckham for that assistance.

“Beckham’s only hit the 500-yard mark in the last two seasons he played,” Tansey wrote on February 12. “That will not be good enough for the Bears to accept him on a heavy contract. Additionally, Beckham’s list of injury issues should turn away the Bears. The last thing they want is an oft-injured veteran to help along a young quarterback, whether it be Justin Fields or Caleb Williams.”

How Much Money Will OBJ Be Asking For Considering His Injury History?

Beckham, 31, was named an All-Pro over his first three years while playing for the New York Giants (from 2014-2016), amassing over 1,300 yards in each of those seasons. His most recent 1,000-yard season came in 2019 when he was with the Cleveland Browns, but injuries have handicapped him in the years since.

Seven games into his 2020 season, OBJ tore his ACL. The Browns waved him in November of that year, and the Los Angeles Rams picked him up. He went on to become a solid contributor in L.A.’s Super Bowl 56 victory, only to have injury strike yet again.

After scoring a touchdown in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, Beckham tore his ACL a second time. Beckham sat out the entire 2022 season as a result.

He landed with the Baltimore Ravens in the spring of 2023. He played in 14 games (six starts) for the Ravens, finishing with 35 receptions for 565 yards (16.1 yards per catch) and 3 touchdowns.

He’s set to hit free agency and is healthy. So, what kind of money might he be looking for? PFF has Beckham projected to sign a one-year deal worth $10 million. Spotrac has his market value estimated a bit higher, a $11.9 million per year.

Free Agency Will Give Bears Several Options at WR Other Than Odell Beckham

The group of free agents set to be available this offseason is loaded with players younger and just as affordable as OBJ.

‎Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills, Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all expected to hit free agency. All three are younger than Beckham, and all three have also been more productive in recent seasons.

Evans in particular would be an intriguing addition for Chicago. A two-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champ, Evans is coming off a 2023 season in which he led the NFL in touchdown receptions (13). Evans has had a 1,000-yard season in each of his 10 years in the league and would provide a nice field-stretching threat to pair with Moore.

Evans will be one of the higher-paid WRs available this offseason, as Spotrac has been projected to make over $23 million per year, so it’s possible the Bears go a more affordable route. Still, there will be no shortage of intriguing options at WR for them to choose from.