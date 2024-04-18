Bears ‘Win-Win’ Trade Proposal Lands 2 1st-Rounders for 9th Pick

The Chicago Bears might wait until the opening night of the 2024 NFL draft to make their intentions with the No. 9 overall pick known, whether they decide to use the pick or trade it away for additional assets. Could general manager Ryan Poles consider calling up his old buddies in Kansas City about a deal, though?

NFL.com editor Tom Blair recently raised the possibility of a trade between the Bears and Chiefs in a collaborative April 17 article that examined three hypothetical “win-win” trade proposals that “make sense in terms of value and team need” for the first round.

In Blair’s scenario, the Chiefs rationalize an aggressive trade-up for Georgia tight end Brock Bowers to be Travis Kelce’s eventual successor and send the Bears a four-pick package in exchange for their No. 9 overall selection. The Bears would acquire the Chiefs’ first- (No. 32), second- (No. 64) and fourth-round (No. 131) picks in the 2024 draft along with their 2025 first-rounder to keep themselves loaded for next year.

“In this scenario, Chicago walks away with more chances to add help and depth on Days 2 and 3 while preserving its ability to scoop up an impact pass-rusher or (especially in this draft) pass-catcher at No. 32,” Blair wrote. “I know this is exactly the kind of savvy, value-forward thinking I’m telling the Chiefs to move away from above, but these teams are on different timelines, which is what makes this a win-win proposition.”

Would Bears Consider Such a Massive Trade Down?

The Bears could reasonably keep the No. 9 pick or trade down for additional capital, but would they seriously consider moving to the end of the first round for such a haul?

On the surface, the Bears seem to be getting a solid return in Blair’s hypothetical trade scenario with the Chiefs paying a 22% premium, according to the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart. Chicago would have two first-round selections for a second straight season while also upping their total picks from four to six in the first four rounds of 2024.

“This move gives [Poles] a few more bites at that apple,” Blair wrote. “Plus, the Bears would get to head into yet another draft with two first-round picks, providing them with added roster-building flexibility in Year 2 of their new QB’s career.”

The problem with Blair’s presented package, though, is that the Chiefs’ future first-round pick is valued at No. 24 overall. Kansas City would have to lose in the wild-card round of the playoffs next year to finish with such a high pick, which is likely too low of an outright projection for the reigning Super Bowl champions with Patrick Mahomes.

Even with an additional second-rounder and fourth-rounder coming back to the Bears in this year’s draft, the gains might not justify giving up a rare top-10 draft selection.

What Talents Could Bears Pursue With No. 32 Pick?

Let’s say Poles justifies moving back 23 spots in the first round and ends up with the Chiefs’ No. 32 pick: Which targets could the Bears reasonably pursue in that range?

Chicago’s list of Top 30 visits could offer some clues. The Bears have visited with all three of the top edge rushers and all three of the top receivers in the class, each of whom could be a potential target for their No. 9 pick. But they have also brought in prospects at both positions who are more likely to be available at the end of the round.

A few intriguing possibilities could be Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson and Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Robinson might not be as highly touted as the top-tier pass rushers in the class, but he has the tools to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL and would make a formidable partner for Montez Sweat on the Bears’ defensive line.

Meanwhile, Worthy would add an explosive receiver for the Bears offense who would pair nicely with veterans DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. He is incredibly fast, running the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.21 seconds) in NFL Combine history. If his size (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) does not hold him back, he could be a deep-threat terror for Chicago.

The Bears have also visited with several offensive linemen. Two of them — Alabama’s JC Latham and Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton — are right tackles, but the Bears might feel that one of them can play left tackle or that current right-sider Darnell Wright can flip spots. They have also shown interest in Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, the top center in the class, and versatile Duke standout Graham Barton, a candidate for a few roles.