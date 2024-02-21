Bears Linked to 3-Time Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Formerly of Vikings, Packers

The Chicago Bears have an impressive amount of cap space heading into free agency, but that doesn’t guarantee the team is going to spend big on a second edge rusher.

General manager Ryan Poles traded a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders for Montez Sweat at last year’s trade deadline, then extended the defensive end on a four-year deal worth $98 million. Adding a second high-level pass-rusher to the mix is a priority for the Bears, but it may not be where the team chooses to spend the lion’s share of its money.

Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago laid out the team’s scenario and added why he believes Chicago will ultimately consider players like Cleveland Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith to round out the edge rush.

After cutting Cody Whitehair and Eddie Jackson, the Bears have around $67 million in cap space. But when you take out around $13 million for the draft class, $7 million for in-season spending and $18.8 million for [Jaylon] Johnson’s tag, the Bears are already under $30 million. There is cap chicanery that can be done, but the Bears will likely have to build their edge depth on the middle rung of free agency. The 31-year-old [Smith] had 60 pressures and six sacks playing opposite Myles Garrett last season. Smith outplayed his contract in 2023 but is on the tail end of his prime and is likely looking at a deal that pays in the $10-$13 million range. [A.J.] Epenesa feels like a more realistic option, but if the Bears can make the numbers work, I think Smith and Sweat would be a nightmare pairing for opposing offenses to face.

Za’Darius Smith Has Had Stints With 2 of Bears’ NFC North Rivals

Smith is more than a little familiar with the NFC North Division, where he has played stints with both the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Smith in 2015. He played there for four seasons before joining the Packers.

Smith produced back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns of 13.5 sacks and 12.5 sacks in 2019 and 2020, respectively, per Pro Football Reference. However, he suffered a back injury the following year and underwent surgery. The operation cost him all but one regular-season contest in 2021, and he had a subsequent falling out with Green Bay that led to his departure.

The defensive end signed a three-year deal with the Vikings in March 2022 and had a bounce back season in Minnesota. He earned Pro Bowl honors for the third time in four years on the strength of 10 sacks while playing alongside outside linebacker Danielle Hunter.

The following year, Smith asked for and was eventually granted a trade, landing with the Browns. There he played alongside another great pass-rusher in Garrett and put up the solid numbers, which Schrock referenced above.

Spotrac projects Smith’s market value at $12.4 million annually over the course of a new two-year deal. He will play next season at the age of 32.

Bears Expected to Pursue Vikings Edge Rusher Danielle Hunter in Free Agency

Hunter, Smith’s former teammate in Minnesota, will be a free agent in March and several prominent reporters have connected him to the Bears this offseason.

“Sources telling me considerable speculation is accurate: that the Bears will pursue Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, who is one of the top available players on the market,” David Kaplan of ESPN reported on February 15.

Schrock also mentioned talk in Las Vegas during Super Bowl Week of Chicago’s interest in edge rusher Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles, who may be interested in a trade. However, Schrock believes those two players will ultimately price the Bears out because the franchise must also consider potential additions at wide receiver, defensive tackle, safety and on the offensive line.

Chicago should be able to adequately address several of those needs in the draft, as the team currently holds the Nos. 1 and 9 picks in the first round. The Bears should be able to get at least a second-round pick back in trade for quarterback Justin Fields, should they decide to draft Caleb Williams of USC with the top overall selection.