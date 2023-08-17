Analyst Offers ‘Bold Predictions’ for Bulls’ Offseason Additions

If the Chicago Bulls hit on their offseason additions, it could force a shakeup to the starting lineup.

This offseason, the Bulls signed veterans Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig in free agency, shoring up a couple of bench spots at the very least. But there is some thought there they could offer even more than that.

“The Bulls targeted Torrey Craig this summer for…two reasons,” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on August 17. “He is versatile and tireless at [the defensive] end…Second, he ramped up his outside shooting this past season and wound up with career highs in makes (1.3 per game) and accuracy (39.5).”

Buckley’s “bold predictions” include Craig starting over and seeing more minutes than Patrick Williams.

Craig, 32, averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists last season. He stands 6-foot-7 and is listed at 221 pounds – measurements very similar to Williams who was removed from the starting lineup after stagnating last season.

Williams was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft whom the Bulls’ front office has held onto despite his not developing as fast as some felt Chicago needed to take a step forward.

“As for Williams, he might benefit from playing a prominent role with the second team instead of a supporting one with the starters,” Buckley continued. “He is still in the developmental stage of his career—he hasn’t even turned 22 yet—so he needs all the touches he can get.”

Patrick Williams’ Striving for ‘Consistency’

Williams, who turns 22 years old on August 26, posted career highs appearing in all 82 games and averaging 10.2 points, adding 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc last season. But he admitted he could have done more with the opportunities he was given.

“I wanted to be more consistent,” he said, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic in April. “I think the opportunity was there. I don’t think I grasped it. Sometimes I did, sometimes I didn’t.”

A reminder that Patrick Williams is 21 years old. The best is yet to come 🐾 @patricklw4 pic.twitter.com/MYFrVn01DB — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 5, 2023

Williams’ biggest battle has been with his ability to be aggressive offensively. He did average 1.0 more attempts per game over the final 20 games of the regular season than he did over the first 20 games.

But he still battled with watching the ball, particularly on things like rebounding.

“It’s gotten better but we need it to be more consistent,” head coach Billy Donovan said, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune on April 2. “When he does go, he’s an elite rebounder and he’s got great strength. He’s a guy in very, very tight spaces that gets off the floor and can really rebound.”

Williams has trained with DeMar DeRozan for the last two offseasons, in part to pick up on the habits that have led to the latter’s consistency of his 15-year career.

Another Prediction for the Bulls’ Starting Lineup

It’s not just Craig that could usurp an incumbent Bull for a starting spot, Buckley also thinks Carter has a strong chance to be on the floor more than most of his new teammates with Buckley predicting the Maywood, Illinois native to finish fourth on the team in minutes.

His logic is directly tied to injured point guard Lonzo Ball and the Bulls’ other options.

“Carter comes closest to matching the skill set a healthy Ball once provided. He isn’t the same caliber of passer—though he consistently makes smart decisions—but he is similar in his defensive tenacity and low-maintenance offense.” Buckley wrote. “Between Carter’s defense and off-ball offense, he seems like the simplest fit alongside the Bulls’ big three.”

Chicago brought back Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White this offseason, and the latter has said he has eyes on a starting role at some point.

That might not be what bears out this season, though.

“Jevon will bring some of the defense we lost at the lead guard spot with Lonzo (Ball) out,” an anonymous team source told Keith Smith of Spotrac on July 14. “And he can shoot too. Coby has come a long way. We think he could win Sixth Man of the Year.”

Both of these predictions would follow suit with that of NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson’s thoughts on how things could shake out, though he believes Williams will start.

However, that does not mean he will finish the season as a starter.