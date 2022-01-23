Bulls and Bucks Are Beefing on Twitter After Flagrant Foul and Injury

The flagrant foul Grayson Allen committed against Alex Caruso was bad enough, but the Milwaukee Bucks are seemingly trying to add salt to the Chicago Bulls‘ wounds.

Allen, who has a long history of dirty plays, committed a flagrant foul – grade 2 against Caruso in the Bucks’ win over the Bulls on Friday night. The play which saw Allen yank Caruso down to the floor resulted in a fractured wrist for the latter.

He will be out at least 6-8 weeks with the injury, per the team’s official Twitter account.

After the foul and ejection, Allen left the floor smirking.

Grayson Allen ejected. Smirk while leaving the court. pic.twitter.com/2QhPQuNfPk — Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤𝔻 ▶️ (@_MarcusD3_) January 22, 2022

According to Caruso, who spoke during the post-game presser, Allen never even checked on his well being after the foul. In case you missed it, here’s a look at the play.

Caruso goes down super hard on this foul pic.twitter.com/c9kyxlP3m2 — Will Gottlieb (@wontgottlieb) January 22, 2022

The Bulls and Bucks players had their problems, but then the social media accounts got into the act.

The Bucks’ Twitter Account Has No Chill

Shockingly, the Bucks Twitter account showed no sensitivity for the fact that Caruso was injured on the play. The Bucks’ Twitter account featured Allen in a tweet eating a donut.

The Bulls Twitter account simply posted: “seriously?” as a response. The Bucks’ tweet has been deleted, but Complex Sports captured the exchange.

The Bulls Talk Podcast called out the Bucks’ odd tweet:

This is actually so bizarre though https://t.co/Y9evIUK4wC — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

This tweet got them blocked:

The Bucks are so weird dude pic.twitter.com/AGBhcseHFY — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

The Bulls Talk podcast tweeted at former Bull and current Bucks big man Bobby Portis. The tweet asked Portis to “blink twice if you need help.”

.@BPortistime blink twice if you need help — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

Portis wasn’t having it and he predictably showed his loyalty to his current franchise with his Spongebob-inspired response:

Still, you have to wonder what the person running the Bucks’ Twitter account was thinking by posting the Allen-themed tweet on Saturday morning.

Can the Bulls Survive Their Current Injury Problems?

The Bulls play on the road against the Orlando Magic on Sunday and they will be without Lonzo Ball, Caruso, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Zach LaVine. That’s a significant part of their team and three or four active defenders.

Chicago has gotten good minutes from rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu and even Matt Thomas has filled in with some sharp shooting over the past couple of games. Still, there is no escaping the void Chicago now has in the backcourt.

The team re-signed Devon Dotson after Caruso’s injury was made official and his timeline was set. Chicago is going to need major contributions from Coby White during this time without Caruso and Ball. LaVine and Green are expected back as early as Wednesday, but White must play better than he did in the loss against the Bucks.

Almost everyone in the game struggled to make shots consistently. However, White’s 3-for-15, 0-for-9 from three-point-range performance in the 94-90 loss to the Bucks creates an insurmountable impediment for the Bulls to overcome without Ball and Caruso available.

Also, while he isn’t a member of the backcourt, Nikola Vucevic is another Bulls who needs to elevate his performances. Vucevic has struggled with consistency shooting the basketball all season.

Vucevic is shooting 27% from three-point range in January. At that clip, he cannot call himself a stretch big man in the NBA. Chicago needs him to make good on all the skills the team saw in him that encouraged them to trade for him at the deadline last season.

If White and Vucevic raise their games, Chicago should be able to weather the injury storm without falling out of the Top 6 in the Eastern Conference.

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bulls-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Also Read: