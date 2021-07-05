Bulls PG Tomas Satoransky Making History in Summer Olympics

The Chicago Bulls missed the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, but some team members are representing the Windy City as a part of the Tokyo Olympics.

Zach LaVine was announced as a member of the USA team just last week, and Al-Farouq Aminu has made the Nigerian preliminary roster according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

But it’s veteran point guard Tomas Satoransky that’s stealing the show on the NBA’s only rival stage in basketball.

He averaged 16 points, 5.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds across the four-game qualifying tournament, lifting the Czech Republic to its first appearance in the Olympic Games.

Satoransky was named the MVP of the tournament on Sunday night.

And rightfully so.

Satoransky Hits Epic Game-Winner

Tomas Satoransky had likely secured the MVP award prior to the Czech Republic’s Sunday night win over Greece.

Largely in thanks to his epic game-winning stepback jumper over Canada in overtime of the previous game.

FOR THE WIN 😯 Tomas Satoransky hit the tough game winner to beat Canada in OT 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/43dnv5XmHB — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2021

That’s over noted stud NBA defender Luguentz Dort, for those tracking at home.

Canada’s Men’s Team also includes New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett, and former first overall pick Andrew Wiggins.

Satoransky and the Czech Republic will enter Group A of the Olympics bracket, where they’ll join Iran, France, and his teammate Zach LaVine and the USA team.

It’s only going to get tougher from here on out, but the Chicago Bulls point guard has made a statement early on.

Satoransky’s Bulls Future is Uncertain

The 2020-2021 campaign wasn’t kind to the Chicago Bulls, but it could have been a lot worse, if not for Tomas Satoransky’s play both off the bench and at times as a member of the starting lineup.

He finished the regular season averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.4 rebounds across 55 games played.

Given second-year guard Coby White’s inconsistencies, Satoransky started for the Bulls in 18 of those 55 games, supplanting the 20-year old and helping to guide the starting five’s offense.

But even with that in mind, and despite his strong overseas play, his future in Chicago isn’t cemented.

Satoransky’s $10-million salary for the 2021-2022 season is guaranteed for only $5-million. The Bulls have until just before free agency to either guarantee or waive him and make him a free agent.

Given that point guard is this roster’s most glaring need, particularly with White having suffered a shoulder injury just weeks ago, there are equal arguments for Chicago to retain or part ways with Satoransky.

But they’re looking to win now, and if landing one of their top targets like Lonzo Ball means parting ways with the 29-year old, don’t expect Arturas Karnisovas and company to spend much time debating.

On the other side of that coin, Satoransky may represent consistency at the point guard position, especially with Coby White’s availability for the start of the upcoming season still undetermined.

If the Chicago Bulls land a new point guard but end up still needing someone to step up, whether, in the second or starting units, Tomas Satoransky has proven time and time again that he can be that guy.

