Bulls’ Star DeMar DeRozan Sounds Off on Trade Deadline Plans

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching on Thursday, there has been no shortage of rumors surrounding the Chicago Bulls. While the team has been quiet about its plans, there have been several rumors about the Bulls looking to add reinforcements.

It’s no secret the Bulls have been extremely shorthanded lately, as they deal with injuries to Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso. Ball and Caruso are expected to return in the next five to six weeks. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan also confirmed on Sunday that Williams could return before the end of the regular season.

While it’s certainly good news for the Bulls that they could be fully healthy by the end of the regular season, the debate has been whether they can afford to wait and not make a move at the deadline.

DeRozan Focused on Teammates

With the roster being so lean, Bulls star DeMar DeRozan has had to step up to carry a bulk of the load. Over his last nine games, DeRozan has averaged 32.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Despite the extra weight on his shoulders, DeRozan isn’t focused on the trade deadline.





Play



DeMar DeRozan & Javonte Green Postgame Interview | Bulls vs 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season Chicago Bulls Postgame Interview with DeMar DeRozan & Javonte Green. They speak with the media following their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers 108-119 (2021-22 NBA Season). Billy Donovan Postgame: youtu.be/QbWMXvNC7jw Subscribe ► bit.ly/2O1jWlQ 2022-02-06T23:54:02Z

“We’re missing Lonzo Ball, one of the best point guards in the league, Alex Caruso, one of the best defenders in this league, Patrick Williams, one of the young stars in this league,” DeRozan said, “we haven’t had those guys. And we have them, and they’ll be back. We don’t need to worry or stress about having nobody else. Those three right there, I guarantee every team in this NBA wish they had those three guys. We’re going to get those back and we’ll be fine.”

“We know we’re going to get everybody back in due time,” DeRozan said. “Until then, we’re just trying to figure out our mistakes on the go and sticking together. We’re holding it down as long as we can until we get everybody back.”

DeRozan has had an excellent season and was rewarded recently by being named a starter in the All-Star game. The Bulls though have struggled recently with their lack of depth and size.

How Long Can the Bulls Maintain?

The Bulls’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday dropped them to second in the Eastern Conference standings at 33-20. Beyond that, they are also now tied with the Milwaukee Bucks, just half a game in front of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one game in front of the Sixers.

The Bulls’ next loss could possibly drop them to fifth in the conference standings. While seeding isn’t everything, the Bulls would still rather get at least one series of homecourt advantage, since they are 19-7 at home this season. They also want to avoid the play-in tournament.

While the Bulls haven’t been a disaster during this stretch of being shorthanded, they are just 5-5 in their last ten games. The team has six more games before the All-Star break, three against current playoff teams. The good news is five of the six games are at home.

With the standings tightening and the Bulls being shorthanded for an extended stretch, it will be interesting to see what approach they take to the trade deadline.