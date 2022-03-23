Bulls’ Zach LaVine Gets Brutally Honest on Decision to Play Injured

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine has been playing injured since January 14 after suffering a left knee injury against the Golden State Warriors. The two-time All-Star has missed 11 games due to the ailing knee and saw a specialist in February for treatment.

LaVine won’t be 100% again until he addresses his knee in the summer. However, the two-time Slam Dunk Champion continues to play for the Bulls and he explained why during an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“I’m doing everything I can,” LaVine said. “People know I play through injury. I hate missing basketball games. I’m a team-first guy. Even when I’m not 100%, I’m helping the team. Obviously, I have to watch out for myself and do due diligence on my rehab and how I feel. I just have to maintain it and I will.”

One of the main reasons LaVine doesn’t want to shut his season down is he is set to play in the playoffs for the first time in his career. The Washington native leads all active NBA players in regular-season contests played without participating in the postseason and he’s ready for that streak to end.

LaVine on Playoffs: ‘I’m Excited to Get to That Point’

LaVine has heard all the critics who have bashed him for never making the postseason. The UCLA product doesn’t care what pundits say about him, but he’s eager to play in the playoffs and shine on the NBA’s biggest stage.

“I need to knock that off. I don’t want to see that sh*t anymore,” LaVine told Spears. “Some people are drafted to playoff teams. Some people are drafted to rebuilding teams. Over the last couple of years, we have been fighting really hard to become a playoff team. This season we’ve been on the top of the East and now we are tied for third or fourth. It will mean a lot for me to finally knock that off and finish my career.

“I’m excited to get to that point for my team, as well as the whole city of Chicago. That is one of the most historic franchises. They’re used to winners and used to winning. It’s been tough. The building has been incredible this year. I can only imagine what it’s going to be like once that game in the playoffs happens.”

LaVine is averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists on the season. He’s playing well despite dealing with a left knee injury, but LaVine’s head coach knows “he hasn’t been himself.”

Billy Donovan on LaVine: ‘He Just Wishes He Was Feeling Better’

The Bulls have been coy about what exactly LaVine is suffering from in his left knee. Head coach Billy Donovan just wishes his star guard was 100%.

“He hasn’t been himself. There is no question about that,” Donovan told Spears. “I don’t know to the extent that it is limiting him. No question it is limiting. I kind of go off of how he is feeling. The medical guys and he talk about they can try to feel him. We are just going to have to manage the situation. He just wishes he was feeling better.”

LaVine becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason for the first time in his career. It’s admirable that he’s playing hurt since a major injury could cost him millions of dollars.